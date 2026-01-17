For the last several months, we’ve been digging deep into the wave of “online safety” and “child protection” bills sweeping the country. Whether it’s Congress’s GUARD Act, Florida’s AI Bill of Rights, or Washington’s HB 2225, the pattern is unmistakable: lawmakers are using the language of child safety to build the infrastructure for universal Digital ID systems.

Arizona has now joined that trend with HB 2311, a bill that looks harmless on the surface, (of course, who doesn’t want to protect kids from harmful AI interactions?!) but quietly creates the conditions for mandatory age verification, identity-linked AI access, and expanded data collection.

This is the same playbook we’ve seen in other states. HB 2311 just packages it in softer language.

The Core Issue: You Can’t Regulate Minors Without Identifying Everyone

HB 2311 repeatedly hinges on whether an operator “knows or has reasonable certainty” that a user is under 18. To comply, AI providers must:

Verify age

Distinguish minors from adults

Link accounts to parents or guardians

Log and prove compliance for enforcement

There is no way to do this without:

Collecting age‑verification data , or

Profiling users through behavioral or biometric inference , or

Requiring government‑issued ID or third‑party verification services

Essentially, HB 2311 creates a functional digital ID requirement for anyone who wants to use conversational AI, even though the bill never uses the phrase “age verification.”

Red Flags in HB 2311

1. De facto Digital ID

The bill’s requirements only work if operators can identify who is a minor, which forces age verification for all users. That means ID checks, third‑party verification, or behavioral profiling.

2. Expanded Data Collection

To prove compliance, operators will need to log user interactions, track age status, and retain sensitive data, especially around sexual content filters and mental‑health prompts.

3. No Privacy Protections

HB 2311 increases data collection but adds no guardrails: no limits on retention, sharing, or secondary use. Minors’ (and everyone else’s) sensitive data is left exposed.

4. Surveillance of Conversations

Preventing “emotional dependence,” sexual content, or human‑like claims requires monitoring and analyzing user prompts, creating detailed behavioral profiles.

5. Normalizing Identity‑Linked AI Access

Once AI must know your age, anonymous use becomes impossible. This sets the stage for broader digital ID requirements across platforms.

The National Trend

States across the country are moving in the same direction: using “child safety” as the justification for building identity‑gated digital systems. Whether it’s AI bills like the GUARD Act (Federal), Florida’s AI Bill of Rights, and Washington’s HB 2225, or the new wave of App Store Accountability Acts that require age‑verification and parental‑consent systems at the app‑store level, the pattern is identical. These bills all claim that the only way to protect kids is to verify every user’s age, link accounts to parents, and create centralized control points that track who can access what online. Arizona’s HB 2311 fits neatly into this trend, with softer language and the same infrastructure.

What’s missing from all of these proposals is the one thing families actually need: real data privacy and tools that empower parents directly, not systems that force everyone into government‑mandated identity checks.

Parents don’t need the state to build digital ID frameworks in the name of safety. They need transparency, device‑level controls, and the freedom to choose what’s appropriate for their own kids without surrendering their family’s data to app stores, AI companies, or state‑run verification systems.

The intentions may be good, but the consequences are enormous.

Child safety matters.

But so does privacy.

And so does the right to access information without being tracked, profiled, or verified.

Below is a video of CLA Founder, Julie Barrett, testifying in the WA House Consumer Protection and Business Committee on January 16th on WA HB 2112 which is age verification for “harmful content.” The data privacy and age verification concerns in the testimony would apply exactly the same to Arizona’s HB 2311 and any of the other age verification bills around the country.

Share

Support Our Mission

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization working to protect families, safeguard liberty, and expose government overreach masquerading as “parental rights.”

We depend on your support to keep researching, writing, and equipping parents with the truth.

Please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a one‑time or monthly donation. Thank you!

DONATE