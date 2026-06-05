On June 4, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued a stay pending appeal in Students Engaged in Advancing Texas v. Paxton, the case challenging Texas’s App Store Accountability Act. This ruling means Texas’s law is now enforceable while the appeal works its way through the courts.

Proponents of app store legislation across the country are treating this as a victory and we are likely to see many states, and Congress, take action to move quickly.

Before anyone declares this fight settled, it’s worth looking at what the 5th Circuit actually said…and what it didn’t.

What the 5th Circuit Did and Didn’t Do

The stay ruling is not a ruling on the merits. The panel did not find that Texas’s law is constitutional. What it found is that Texas has made a “strong showing” it is likely to succeed on appeal. This is a different and lower standard. The constitutional question goes back to the 5th Circuit for full briefing, argument, and a merits decision. That process will take months, possibly longer.

What the ruling does signal, is that the panel believes the district court likely applied the wrong level of scrutiny. The lower court used strict scrutiny, the most demanding constitutional standard, to block the law. The 5th Circuit’s view is that app store transactions are commercial speech at most, subject to the more permissive intermediate scrutiny standard under Central Hudson. Under intermediate scrutiny, Texas only needs to show a “reasonable fit” between its goals and its methods which is a much easier bar to clear.

That is the most favorable legal signal app store bill supporters have seen from any court. It is also a narrow signal about a specific law with specific provisions, not a green light for every child safety framework any state wants to build.

Arizona Is Trying to Go Further

As I said…states are going to move quickly to advance legislation.

While the Texas litigation works toward a merits decision, Arizona’s legislature is in the final days of its session with HB 2991, a bill that is broader than what Texas passed in almost every meaningful way.

Texas’s SB 2420 regulates app stores. It requires age verification, parental consent for downloads and in-app purchases, and content disclosures. It is a focused app store accountability framework.

Arizona’s HB 2991, through a last-minute Senate striker amendment, goes further at every layer:

At the OS level: Apple and Google, as operating system operators, must verify the ages of all users — new accounts at creation, existing accounts within six months — and transmit real-time age signals via API to every developer on an ongoing basis. Texas’s law does not reach the operating system.

At the social media platform level: Platforms must implement seven mandatory default settings for every known minor account — silenced notifications, blocked DMs from strangers, disabled auto-play, restricted geolocation sharing, and more. Texas’s law has no social media platform provisions.

At the content level: Any app where more than one-third of content qualifies as harmful to minors must age-verify every user before granting access. Texas’s law does not have this provision.

The 5th Circuit’s intermediate scrutiny signal applies to what Texas did. Arizona is asking the same constitutional framework to cover an OS-level infrastructure mandate, a social media regulatory regime, and a harmful content gate — none of which were before the 5th Circuit panel when it issued this ruling.

The Problems the Ruling Doesn’t Resolve

Even setting aside the scope difference, Arizona’s bill has structural problems that the Texas stay does nothing to address.

The data architecture. To comply with HB 2991, covered companies must collect and centralize sensitive age and identity data on every user in Arizona, including children. The bill is almost entirely silent on what companies can do with that data at the OS level. There are no retention limits, no deletion requirements, and no restrictions on use or sharing. The infrastructure gets built, but the protections do not.

The liability template. The bill creates civil liability of up to $75,000 per violation from the AG, $1,000 minimum in private suits against device makers and app store operators for harm on third-party platforms they don’t own, operate, or control. If you follow Second Amendment policy, you’re familiar with this legal theory. It is the same framework the gun control movement has been running in blue states for years: hold the manufacturer responsible for how someone else used the product. Congress passed the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act in 2005 to block it at the federal level, but nine states have since enacted laws allowing negligence and public nuisance suits against firearms manufacturers anyway, chipping away at those protections one state at a time. Once Arizona writes this framework into statute for device makers and app stores, it becomes a template. The question stops being whether the theory is valid and starts being which industry is next. Arizona conservatives who would never vote to gut the PLCAA should not be voting to bless the same legal architecture in a different industry.

The taxpayer exposure. Arizona would be entering expensive, multi-year litigation against a well-resourced opposition while the constitutional question the 5th Circuit is evaluating isn’t even the right question for the broader provisions of HB 2991. The stay covers Texas’s narrower law, but it does not insulate Arizona’s much larger framework.

What Comes Next

The 5th Circuit merits decision on Texas’s law is still months away. NetChoice v. Fitch, Mississippi’s age verification and parental consent law, is pending before the Supreme Court and could resolve the underlying constitutional questions before the 5th Circuit even reaches them.

Arizona’s session ends this month and HB 2991 is expected to be rolled into end-of-session budget legislation before adjournment. House Majority Leader Carbone is leading the House effort. The Senate striker passed the RAGE committee 4-2 on a party-line vote.

We can anticipate that the 5th Circuit’s stay ruling will be cited as justification for moving forward. What it actually tells us is that the constitutional fight is ongoing, the merits are unresolved, and Arizona is preparing to bet taxpayer resources on a much larger framework than the one the court was even evaluating.

There Is a Better Path

Protecting children online is a legitimate and urgent goal. Nobody opposing this bill is arguing otherwise. But the right approach puts real tools in the hands of parents, holds harmful platforms directly accountable for their own design choices, and goes after the bad actors, not the device makers who had no role in the harm. It does not build centralized identity databases, manufacture litigation risk for Arizona taxpayers, or hand plaintiff attorneys a legal framework they will use against lawful industries for the next decade.

Arizona has time to get this right. The amendments that have been discussed have not materialized, but the session has not ended. What Arizona families deserve is legislation that actually solves the problem rather than a rushed framework that creates three new ones while the courts are still sorting out the first one.

What You Can Do Right Now

Contact your Arizona Senator and tell them you oppose HB 2991 as written. Ask for a no vote or meaningful amendments before this bill moves forward. SENATE CONTACT LINK

Email House Majority Leader Carbone: mcarbone@azleg.gov

The legislature needs to hear from citizens that Arizona families do not want a framework that will require the App Stores to collect verified, sensitive, personal data on all citizens that will become a honeypot for hackers and identity thieves. This will not protect children but will put them at greater risk. Ask lawmakers to empower parents with tools that allow them the freedom and flexibility to provide the right protections for their individual children.

Please share this piece, especially with friends in Arizona, but across the country we need people to know what’s happening with these Digital ID policies.

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For a full technical breakdown of everything the HB 2991 striker does, the OS-level age verification architecture, the surveillance infrastructure it makes inevitable, and the full scope of what separates it from Texas’s law, read: Arizona Just Built a Digital Surveillance Machine And Called It Child Safety

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