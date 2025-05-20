On May 16, 2025, Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 25-1312 into law, enacting what is being hailed by some as a landmark civil rights measure for transgender individuals. However, beneath the surface, this legislation—dubbed the “Kelly Loving Act”—represents a troubling overreach of government authority that threatens parental rights, free speech, and due process.

What HB 1312 Actually Does

While proponents claim HB 1312 offers necessary protections for transgender individuals, a closer examination reveals several concerning provisions:

Custody Battles Weaponized : The law mandates that courts consider “misgendering,” “deadnaming,” or even the threat to disclose someone’s gender-affirming care as forms of “coercive control” in child custody cases. This opens the door for one parent to unilaterally claim the child is transgender and accuse the other of abuse, potentially stripping them of custody without substantial evidence.

Parental Rights Undermined : HB 1312 prohibits Colorado courts from enforcing out-of-state rulings where a parent loses custody for allowing a child to undergo gender-affirming procedures. This effectively positions Colorado as a sanctuary state for minors seeking such interventions, regardless of other states' laws or parental consent

Educational Policies Imposed : The law requires schools with chosen name policies to accommodate all reasons a student might adopt a name differing from their legal one, including gender identity. Additionally, it mandates that dress codes be gender-neutral, compelling schools to allow students to dress according to their self-identified gender.

Public Accommodation Speech Codes: By classifying “misgendering” and “deadnaming” as discriminatory acts in public accommodations, HB 1312 imposes compelled speech requirements on individuals and businesses, infringing upon First Amendment rights.

The Slippery Slope of Compelled Affirmation

This legislation sets a dangerous precedent by criminalizing dissent from state-sanctioned gender ideology. It forces individuals to affirm beliefs they may not hold, under threat of legal consequences. Such compelled affirmation erodes the foundational principles of free speech and personal conscience.

A Call to Action

HB 1312 is not a benign protective measure; it is a Trojan horse for broader ideological enforcement. It undermines parental authority, compromises the integrity of the family court system, and infringes upon individual liberties. It is imperative that concerned citizens recognize the implications of this law and advocate for its reconsideration.

The radical Left is not content for policies like this to remain confined to “blue” states. Bills like HB 1312 are test cases—stepping stones to national norms. That’s why it’s critical for people in every state to be informed, engaged, and willing to take a stand.

