DONATE

As digital payment systems expand across the U.S., a quiet but dangerous shift is taking place: more and more businesses are refusing to accept cash — even though the dollar is, legally, still "legal tender for all debts, public and private."

This week, a bipartisan bill dropped in the Senate to fight back — and this is a piece of legislation we can get behind.

Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and John Fetterman (D-PA) have introduced the Payment Choice Act of 2025, which would make it illegal for brick-and-mortar businesses to refuse cash payments for purchases under $500.

Here’s what the bill does:

Requires all in-person retailers to accept cash — no exceptions unless they have a temporary system failure or no change on hand.

Prohibits stores from charging cash customers more than card users.

Allows businesses to refuse large bills ($50+) for the first five years, but requires acceptance of $1, $5, $10, and $20 bills.

Permits use of on-site cash-to-card machines (with strict protections) as an alternative — but these must be fee-free, anonymous, and non-expiring.

According to federal data, 4.5% of U.S. households are unbanked, and another 14% are underbanked — meaning they don’t have reliable access to credit or digital tools. These are often our most vulnerable citizens: working-class families, the elderly, rural Americans, and minorities.

Refusing cash payments effectively excludes them from the economy.

“I’m proud to introduce the bipartisan Payment Choice Act with Senator Cramer because every American should be able to use paper currency if they choose. We have millions of people in this country who don’t have access to bank accounts, and they must be able to go shopping with their hard-earned dollars.” Senator John Fetterman

But this is bigger than just economics. When the government or big corporations push for a cashless society, they’re really pushing for total surveillance — the ability to track every transaction, control every purchase, and enforce compliance with their agendas.

Digital-only payment systems are a threat to liberty.

As the National ATM Council put it: "The vitality of cash is essential to maintaining the U.S. dollar’s position abroad... while also preserving personal financial freedom and purchasing privacy here at home."

At Conservative Ladies of America, we believe in freedom of choice, economic liberty, and limited government. That includes your right to buy groceries, gas, or anything else with cold, hard cash — no strings attached.

The Payment Choice Act is a simple way to protect that right. And it's encouraging to see both Republicans and Democrats recognizing the threat of a cashless future.

✅ We fully support this bill — and we encourage you to contact your senators and tell them to do the same.

🎥 Watch our latest Government Shorts video to get the quick breakdown in under 3 minutes — and share it with your friends and family:

If you believe in defending personal liberty, financial freedom, and parental rights, help us keep the fight going.

💥 Support Conservative Ladies of America with a donation today

DONATE