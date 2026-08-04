Last month, Senator Andy Kim introduced the Digital Age Assurance Act, along with senators Adam Schiff, Cynthia Lummis, and John Barrasso. The press release frames it as a privacy-first way to protect children online by creating an “operating system-based age assurance framework.”

On the surface it may sound reasonable, but when you dig into the text, you see something more structural: a mandatory system in which the software that runs your phone, tablet, or computer must collect your age, convert it into a standardized signal, and make that signal available to apps, browsers, app stores, and certain websites. Those sites and apps are then required to treat the signal as the primary way to know how old you are.

Once that infrastructure exists, age becomes a persistent digital credential that can gate access to large parts of the internet. That is the practical path from “protect the kids” to a form of digital access control.

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What the bill actually requires

Here are the key pieces:

Operating system providers (Apple, Google, Microsoft, and others) must collect a user’s age or date of birth when an account is created or for existing accounts.

They convert that information into simple age brackets: under 13, 13–15, 16, or 17 and older. They do not share your exact birthday.

They must provide a secure, real-time signal that applications, browsers, application stores, and “covered internet websites” are required to request and use as the primary indicator of a user’s age.

Accounts for users under 17 must be linked to a parent or legal guardian account.

There are rules limiting how the age data can be used (no selling kids’ data, no targeted ads to children based on it) and civil penalties enforced by the FTC and state attorneys general.

The bill does not require government ID uploads or facial scans. It relies on the age information the operating system collects. But it does require the major companies that control the software on nearly every device to maintain and broadcast that age signal, and it requires many online services to check it.

California already passed a similar law (the Digital Age Assurance Act, AB 1043). The federal version would create a national baseline.

Who is asking for this model?

This is not an idea that appeared out of nowhere and if you’ve been reading our Substack for awhile now, you’ve heard us talk about the “mission creep” of these “child safety” tech policies. Two very different industries have been lobbying for versions of it.

Pornhub’s parent company, Aylo, has spent years arguing that site-by-site age verification is ineffective, privacy-invasive, and easy to evade. In a July 2026 letter sent to hundreds of state officials, they again called those laws “performative, ineffective, and unenforceable.” Their preferred solution: require operating system providers to make devices “child safe by default” and share an age signal that websites can use. They have also written directly to Apple, Google, and Microsoft asking them to build and expose device-level age signals.

Meta has made the same case from the social-media side. The company has repeatedly argued that age verification and parental approval should happen at the app-store or operating-system level rather than forcing every individual app (including Instagram and Facebook) to build its own system. Meta has supported state bills that put the primary responsibility on app stores and operating systems, describing the “whole-of-ecosystem” approach as simpler, more consistent, and more privacy-preserving for users.

Both companies have a clear interest in the outcome. Shifting the primary technical and legal burden upstream reduces their direct compliance costs, data-handling exposure, and liability risk. The Digital Age Assurance Act largely delivers the architecture they have been requesting.

Why this matters for ordinary users

Most people already enter an age when they set up a new phone or create a Microsoft, Google, or Apple account. The difference is what happens next.

Under this framework the age information becomes a standardized, queryable signal that apps and covered websites are required to request and treat as authoritative. “Covered” websites are those already required by other laws to verify age (for example, adult content sites under state laws or potential federal bills like the SCREEN Act). Once the signal exists, those requirements become far easier to enforce at scale.

The parental-linking requirement for under-17 accounts raises practical questions the bill leaves largely open: How is the adult verified as the actual parent or guardian? What stops a teenager from linking to a willing older sibling or friend? The details are left to the operating system providers and future FTC rules.

The result is infrastructure. Your device now carries a permanent age badge. Many of the services you use are required to check it. Expanding what that badge controls becomes a technical and political question of degree rather than a question of whether the system exists at all.

The mission-creep risk

Start with a narrow goal: keep kids away from pornography and give parents more tools. Build a mandatory, real-time age signal into every major operating system and require platforms to use it.

Later legislation can:

Expand the list of sites that must check the signal

Tighten the age brackets

Add stronger verification requirements on top of the self-attested age

Use the same plumbing for other content categories or features

None of that requires inventing new technology. The signal and the requirement to use it are already there. History shows that once governments create centralized access-control systems “for the children,” the categories of restricted activity tend to grow.

This is not a full government digital ID that demands your passport or biometrics. It is something quieter and more durable: a standardized age credential embedded in the software layer that sits between you and most of the internet. That is why critics describe it as the foundation of a digital ID framework for online access.

What you can do

Read the bill yourself (S.5090). Look at the letters and public statements from Aylo/Pornhub and from Meta. Ask your members of Congress whether they understand they are building permanent infrastructure, not just a one-time child-safety tool.

Parents deserve tools that help them protect their kids. The question is whether the solution should require every American’s device to maintain and broadcast an age signal that the rest of the internet is then required to obey. Once that system is in place, turning it off or limiting its reach becomes far harder than building it in the first place.

The technology is not neutral. Architecture shapes power. This bill is about architecture.

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Julie Barrett is the Founder and President of Conservative Ladies of America. She has testified in opposition to App Store Accountability Act and age-verification legislation in multiple states and writes about digital privacy, parental rights, and government overreach.