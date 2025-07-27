Congressional Resolution Drops Truth Bomb on Pro-Abortion Narrative

Do pro-life laws block emergency medical care for women?

That’s what the media wants you to believe. But the truth is very different—and now, one Congresswoman is setting the record straight.

Today’s Bill of the Day isn’t actually a bill—it’s a resolution, introduced in the U.S. House by Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack, called the Truth in Women’s Healthcare Resolution.

While a bill becomes a binding law if passed and signed by the President, a resolution like this is not legally enforceable. Instead, it expresses the position or “sense” of Congress. It’s meant to draw attention to serious issues, guide public understanding, and call for future legislative action.

And that’s exactly what this resolution does. The misinformation surrounding women’s healthcare in pro-life states has gotten dangerously out of control.

The Pro-Abortion Misinformation Is Deadly

Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, abortion activists and media allies have been pushing the narrative that women in pro-life states are being denied emergency care for ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages.

That is false.

These life-threatening situations are not abortions, and they are not criminalized under pro-life laws. In fact, no state law bans medical treatment for ectopic pregnancy or miscarriage. These conditions require emergency care—and every legitimate pro-life law makes that clear.

Yet these false claims have been so widespread that even doctors have become confused or fearful. Some have hesitated to act quickly in emergencies, not because of the law, but because of how the law is being misrepresented. That confusion can cost lives.

In her press release introducing the resolution, Rep. Cammack shared a powerful personal story. She was once diagnosed with an ectopic pregnancy herself—a situation that put her own life at risk.

“No woman facing a medical emergency like a miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy should be left in danger because of confusion or misinformation,” said Congresswoman Cammack. “This resolution is about reinforcing the importance of long established and clear guidance for doctors so that patients receive quality care and that the public is properly informed on what current law does—and does not—allow.”

Cammack now serves as co-chair of the House Pro-Life Caucus. She knows firsthand that abortion and emergency care are not the same thing—and this resolution is her way of demanding honesty in that conversation.

The Truth in Women’s Healthcare Resolution:

Affirms that women facing miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, or other pregnancy complications deserve prompt, compassionate, and lawful care .

Condemns misinformation that falsely claims pro-life laws prohibit such care.

Urges medical professionals, lawmakers, and media to clearly distinguish between abortion and legitimate emergency care.

Even though this is a non-binding resolution, it’s a critical step in reclaiming the conversation. If we allow lies and fear to dominate the discussion, more women will suffer—and the pro-life cause will be unfairly smeared.

This resolution helps lay the groundwork for future legislation and pushes back against a culture that increasingly values political narratives over human lives.

We applaud Rep. Cammack for introducing this resolution—and we encourage our readers to share it widely. It’s time to restore truth and clarity to women’s healthcare and stop letting abortion activists twist the facts for political gain.

Miscarriage care is not abortion.

Ectopic treatment is not abortion.

Truth matters. Women deserve it.

TAKE ACTION!

Contact your Representative and ask them to support the Truth in Women’s Healthcare Act. Click HERE to find your Representative’s contact info. It’s our duty to speak up and tell our elected representatives what policies we want!

Support Our Mission

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for conservative values, influencing policy, and empowering grassroots action. Your donations and subscriptions help us create impactful content, educate citizens, and drive real change across the nation.

While contributions are not tax-deductible, every dollar goes directly toward protecting our freedoms and amplifying your voice.

👉 Join the movement—Donate or Subscribe Today.

DONATE

Thank you for standing with us.