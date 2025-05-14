📰 Court Blocks Forced Gender Ideology in Schools!

A federal judge in California has issued a preliminary injunction in a critical case defending the rights of students and parents in public schools. This temporary ruling blocks a school district policy that allegedly forced students to participate in gender identity discussions without parental knowledge or consent.

The case, S.E. et al. v. Andree Grey et al., centers on a “buddy program” at La Costa Heights Elementary School. Fifth-grade students were paired with kindergarteners for an activity that included reading the book My Shadow Is Pink, which introduces concepts of gender identity. The parents of one student, deeply concerned about the message and lack of transparency, courageously filed a suit on religious liberty and parental rights grounds.

In this temporary ruling, the judge found that:

Compelled student speech —forcing students to affirm or engage with gender ideology that contradicts their beliefs— may violate the First Amendment .

Parents have a constitutional right to direct their child’s education , especially regarding sensitive topics.

The school district must provide advance notice and offer an opt-out option for lessons or activities involving gender identity while the case proceeds.

⚖️ This is not a final decision on the merits.

It’s a temporary injunction designed to protect constitutional rights during the litigation process.

This ruling sends a strong message: Schools cannot sideline parental authority or compel students to speak against their convictions, even in the name of inclusivity. As similar policies spread across the country, this case could influence future court decisions and school district practices nationwide. We hope that parents across the country will be encouraged to speak up to protect their students from gender ideology.

📄 Read the full court ruling:

https://firstliberty.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/037121271674.pdf

We’ll be closely watching the next phase of this case—and continuing to stand up for parental rights, student freedoms, and constitutional values in education.

