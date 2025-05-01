Dept of Ed & DOJ Open Special Investigation of WA OSPI

On April 30, 2025, Washington parents received long-awaited news: the U.S. Department of Education, backed by the Department of Justice, launched a first-of-its-kind investigation into the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI). This probe, led by the Title IX Special Investigations Team, targets OSPI’s gender-inclusive policies, which critics argue violate federal laws like Title IX, FERPA, and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA). For years, Washington families have raised alarms about policies allowing biological males in girls’ sports and private spaces, as well as schools withholding gender identity changes from parents. Now, the Trump administration is stepping in to address these concerns.

This investigation is a direct response to the courage of school districts like Kennewick, Mead, and Thurston, who filed complaints with the Office of Civil Rights. These policies, in place since 2006 and reinforced by bipartisan legislation like Senate Bill 5689 in 2019, have sparked outrage for prioritizing ideology over fairness and safety.

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon emphasized that OSPI’s actions may violate parental rights and female equality in athletics. While State Superintendent Chris Reykdal defends these policies as protective of transgender students, many see them as discriminatory against girls and parents. The investigation could lead to significant consequences, including the loss of federal funding for Washington schools.

This is a pivotal moment, but the battle is far from over. Washington citizens must continue to engage—attend school board meetings, file complaints, and demand accountability.

