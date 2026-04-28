A new organization called the Alliance for a Better Future launched five weeks ago. They’re currently running an ad that opens with the name of Jeffrey Epstein, compares tech executives to a convicted child sex trafficker, and closes with a warning to Florida legislators: “We are watching.”

The ad went live yesterday, and Florida’s special session begins today.

Invoking Epstein in Florida takes a particular kind of nerve. The cover-up that protected him for years didn't happen in a Silicon Valley boardroom. It happened in Florida, in a prosecutor's office.

The session includes three agenda items: a medical freedom bill, congressional redistricting, and the Artificial Intelligence Bill of Rights — SB 2-D. Governor DeSantis has made the AI bill a priority. Attorney General James Uthmeier posted this week that the session would “put tools in place for parents to protect their children from predatory AI corporations.”

Here’s what neither the ad nor the AG will tell you: as written, this bill doesn’t protect your child’s data from predators. It mandates the creation of a detailed surveillance database of your child’s most sensitive conversations and then provides almost no guardrails for what happens to it.

The tragedy being used to sell this bill.

There is no denying that there is a legitimate child safety problem. A 14-year-old from Orlando named Sewell Setzer III took his own life after prolonged interaction with an AI companion chatbot. His story is not a talking point, it is a tragedy.

This tragedy is being deliberately exploited.

The Alliance for a Better Future is a brand new 501(c)(4) with no public donor disclosures. They have committed to spending at least eight figures this year on ads and lobbying campaigns to push this bill and others like it across the country. That money is coming from somewhere. A five-week-old organization with undisclosed funding running nine-figure ad campaigns calling legislators child killers deserves scrutiny, not a standing ovation.

Their founding chairman is Tim Estes, CEO of AngelQ, a children's AI companion platform. Before AngelQ, Estes founded Digital Reasoning, a company whose AI technology became the standard for communications data analysis across the financial sector and supported defense and law enforcement operations. He knows exactly what this kind of data infrastructure is worth and who wants access to it. He is now chairing the organization running these ads while leading a company that stands to benefit directly if this legislation passes and his competitors face new compliance burdens.

Governor DeSantis and AG Uthmeier are amplifying the same messaging the Alliance for Better Future is putting out: pass this bill or children will die. What they are not telling Florida families is what this bill actually requires to be built and who gets access to it.

What this bill actually mandates

To comply with the parental control provisions in SB 2-D, AI companion chatbot platforms must construct and maintain the following on every minor account:

Complete logs of all past and present interactions between the child and the chatbot — every message, in retrievable form (s. 501.9984(a)(1))

Session timing data tracking when the child used the platform and for how long

Real-time behavioral analysis of every message a child sends, to detect harm signals

A confirmed parent-child identity link, requiring verification of both the minor’s and the parent’s identity

This is not a side effect of the bill, it is the compliance requirement. The parental controls don’t exist…can’t exist…without the surveillance infrastructure underneath them.

Here’s What “Child Safety” Does Not Include:

No retention limit for active accounts — platforms can keep your child’s chat logs forever

No data minimization standard — platforms can collect everything; the bill only restricts selling non-deidentified data

No breach notification — if those logs are compromised, no one is required to tell you

No restriction on using chat log content to train AI models

No restriction on using chat logs for internal behavioral profiling or ad targeting

No audit requirement to verify platforms are handling logs as required

No restriction on government access to those logs

That last point is not an oversight. It is the most important thing in this bill that nobody is talking about.

The government access problem

Due to our family’s first-hand experience with government “loopholes” that impair parental rights, I am always on high alert for these in proposed legislation.

Section 501.9987 of this bill creates new subpoena authority for the Florida Department of Legal Affairs to access records held by AI platforms. There is no restriction in this bill on which state agencies can request access to those records downstream.

Now think about what those records contain: flagged harm signals from your child’s most vulnerable conversations. Retrievable. Stored indefinitely. No warrant required once a subpoena is issued.

State child welfare agencies operate under a reasonable suspicion standard, which is one of the lowest bars in law, to open an investigation. A harm-signal flag in your child’s chat log, accessed through inter-agency data sharing, could meet that standard. The parent who consented to the account, who was trying to do the right thing, who thought they were protecting their child, may have just handed the state a retrievable record of their child’s worst moments, with no notification that it was ever accessed.

This is the legislation that the Governor and the AG are calling “child protection”.

AG Uthmeier’s office would be among the primary beneficiaries of the surveillance infrastructure this bill constructs. The same official telling Florida families this bill will stop predators is endorsing legislation that gives his own department a new pathway into your child’s private conversations. That conflict deserves to be exposed for parents and all citizens to see.

This bill won’t stay in Florida

If you’ve been a reader for awhile, you already know the pattern…what passes in one state never stays in one state. These bills are copy and paste: the language travels, the infrastructure template travels, and the “child safety” framing that makes it impossible to question travels with it. Florida passing SB 2-D this week won’t just affect Florida families. It becomes the model for the next state, and the next, and the next. These tech policies framed as “child protection” are one of the greatest priorities in public policy happening in America right now.

The Alliance for a Better Future launched five weeks ago. They are spending eight figures. They are already running this playbook in multiple states. The question of who is funding that operation, and what they have to gain from this legislation passing, is one I will be investigating. Stay tuned.

Our Position

CLA opposed this bill during the regular session. I testified against it in Tallahassee. While the bill does contain some protective provisions, this Digital ID framework baked into the bill that creates a huge unguarded surveillance database of everything a minor child has ever said to an AI, with no retention limits, no breach notification, no data minimization, and a direct government access pathway is unacceptable…and unconstitutional.

The “digital Epsteins” are anyone, corporate or government, who gets unrestricted access to your child’s most sensitive data with no accountability and no guardrails…and that’s exactly what this bill gives.

I have gone to Tallahassee and asked lawmakers directly: if this bill is about protecting children, why does it have no retention limits? Why does it have no breach notification? Why does it create new government subpoena authority with no warrant requirement? Why are those amendments not in this bill?

I have never received an answer. Parents, citizens, taxpayers…”we the people”…have a right to answers from our lawmakers.

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*Julie Barrett is the founder of Conservative Ladies of America. Follow her on X @juliecbarrett for more updates on Digital ID and tech policies.

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