Back in November/December we told you about a cluster of “child safety” bills that all point in the same direction: age verification, identity‑based access, and expanded federal authority over digital life.

Tuesday night, the House Energy & Commerce Committee quietly dropped a new 76‑page mega-bill, H.R. 7757, the Kids Internet and Digital Safety (KIDS) Act, that pulls a number of controversial bills into one big bill. They immediately scheduled it for full committee markup on Thursday, March 5th at 10 AM, giving the public less than 48 hours to read, analyze, or respond.

What’s new?

H.R. 7757 isn’t just another bill. It bundles nearly every major federal online safety proposal into one package, including:

The federal age‑verification mandate (SCREEN Act)

The House version of KOSA

Messaging restrictions for minors

AI chatbot regulations

Gaming controls

New data‑use and profiling limits

Multiple federal studies and education mandates

📱 And they’re marking up the App Store Accountability Act at the same time

Also on Thursday’s agenda is H.R. 3149, the App Store Accountability Act, a bill we’ve been tracking closely.

This bill would:

Shift responsibility for age verification and parental consent from developers to the app stores

Require app stores to collect, verify, and share user identity and age data with developers

Create a continuous digital identity link between parents, minors, app stores, and every app a child uses

Impose new liability structures that incentivize over‑restriction and over‑collection of data

When you combine the ASAA with the KIDS Act’s age‑verification mandates, messaging restrictions, and AI controls, you get a federalized, identity‑based access system that touches every layer of the digital ecosystem: devices, app stores, apps, platforms, and services.

This is why these bills are being moved together. They reinforce each other.

🏛️ It’s not happening in a vacuum

Just days ago, the FTC announced it would stop enforcing key parts of COPPA, removing the only longstanding federal guardrails on children’s data. That move created the perfect opening for Congress to replace COPPA’s framework with this new identity‑driven system.

📈 Public awareness is shifting…fast!

The announcement on X has already generated thousands of comments, and the overwhelming theme is clear:

People see the Digital ID implications now.

They see the parallels to the UK Online Safety Act.

They see the risks to privacy, speech, and parental authority.

And they’re speaking out.

🔍 TAKE ACTION!

When Congress compresses multiple bills into one and rushes a markup with almost no notice, it’s not because the public is on board, it’s because the public is finally paying attention.

The markup session is happening at 10AM ET this morning. You can watch the session live here: https://youtu.be/httL1dsLQ6k



Please call the committee phone and tell them you DO NOT WANT the committee to pass these age verification bills: (202) 225-3641

*it doesn’t have to be long or eloquent - specifically mention KOSA & the App Store Accountability Act

Share

Support Our Mission!

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization working to protect families, safeguard liberty, and expose government overreach masquerading as “parental rights.” We depend on your support to keep researching, writing, and equipping parents with the truth.

Please consider supporting CLA by upgrading to a paid subscription or making a one-time or monthly donation. Thank you!

DONATE