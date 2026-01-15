Digital ID Through Social Media? What Washington’s New Bill Really Does

Washington state’s SB 6111 is being sold as a “Protecting Children Online” bill, but when you look at the fine print, the details tell another story. To enforce the bill’s requirements, platforms would need to verify the age of EVERY user, not just minors. That means adults, parents, and teens all get swept into a system that looks a lot like digital ID for social media.

What SB 6111 Actually Requires

SB 6111 forces social‑media platforms to:

Collect users’ ages

Make “commercially reasonable” efforts to verify those ages

Obtain parental consent for anyone 16 or younger

Limit data collection for minors

These rules sound minor‑focused, but they can’t be enforced without age-verification for every user. There’s no way for a platform to know who needs parental consent unless it knows who is a minor, and it can’t know who is a minor without verifying age across the board.

The Data‑Privacy Problem

SB 6111 increases the amount of sensitive data platforms must collect, but it includes no meaningful security requirements. There are:

No encryption standards

No vendor‑security rules

No breach‑notification requirements

No limits on how long data can be stored

At a time when Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and major verification vendors are experiencing massive breaches, this is a serious gap.

I break down the broader data‑privacy risks here:

👉 https://conservativeladiesofamerica.com/age-verification-laws-digital-id

Once universal age verification becomes the norm for social media, it doesn’t stay limited to minors. It becomes the infrastructure for identity‑based access across the internet, and it will expand rapidly.

Read about Washington’s HB 2112 which is similar and has a public hearing in Olympia on Friday, January 16th at 8AM. SB 6111 and HB 2112 are two different bills, but they build the very same system.

Stay engaged. Stay informed. Your voice matters.

