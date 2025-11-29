Photo by John on Unsplash

In recent weeks we have been sharing information on a few federal bills related to minor use of technology and the expansion of federal powers and the gateway to Digital ID that these bills create. Now there is a full slate of bills dubbed “Legislative Solutions to Protect Children and Teens Online” that will be heard in the House next week.

On December 2, 2025, the House Energy & Commerce Committee will hold a hearing on more than a dozen new “online safety” bills. On the surface, these bills sound like common-sense protections for kids, but a closer look reveals something far more serious: federal overreach, mandatory digital IDs, and widespread tracking that could affect every online user.

“For too long, tech companies have failed to adequately protect children and teens from perils online. One week from today, this Committee will begin advancing a suite of online safety bills to address the challenges facing our kids in the digital age,” said Chairmen Guthrie and Bilirakis. “Parents and lawmakers both agree on the importance of enacting meaningful protections that can stand the test of time, so we look forward to this important first step.”

This is an overwhelming amount of information, so we’re launching a mini-series over the next four days to break it all down so you can understand what’s at stake for your children, your household, and your freedoms online.

The Big Picture

The bills under review include:

App Store Accountability Act (ASAA)

Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA)

Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA 2.0)

…and at least a dozen others targeting social media algorithms, online games, AI tools, and messaging platforms.

Taken together, these bills could:

Force mandatory digital IDs and age verification for minors, and in practice, likely all users , because platforms risk liability if they fail to verify a single minor.

Require platforms to track every click, message, and online interaction of children.

Incentivize over-censorship , meaning your kids may not see educational, faith-based, or political content you approve of (think of that Bible verse graphic you posted on Facebook that got blurred out because of “sensitive content”).

Expand federal authority into everyday parental decisions about what children can access online.

The Three Most Concerning Bills (Preview)

App Store Accountability Act (ASAA) – Federal regulators controlling app stores, tracking purchases, and potentially limiting access to faith-based or conservative content. Parental Rights or Digital Surveillance? Conservative Ladies of America · Oct 22 Read full story Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA, House version) – Mandates censorship and algorithm control under the guise of “protecting minors,” while giving Big Tech and the federal government broad enforcement power. Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA 2.0) – Expands privacy protections for kids up to age 16 but, in practice, forces mass surveillance, federal oversight, and likely universal age verification across platforms.

We’ll cover each of these bills in detail over the next three days so you can understand the risks and know how to take action.

Share

Why You Should Care

This is about more than “online safety.” These bills directly impact your ability to guide and protect your children online, expand federal power, and create incentives for platforms to censor content that doesn’t meet regulators’ definitions of “safe” or “appropriate.” And these bills do not just impact children and parents, but EVERY American online.

If these bills are implemented, reversing them later will be extremely difficult, if not impossible. These are government mandates and regulations that are pitched as “parental empowerment”, but in reality, they give the government a great deal of power over your child’s online experience as well as every other American user.

Bottom line: This isn’t just about “protecting children online.” It’s about digital IDs, universal tracking, federal oversight, and Big Tech control. Parents, it’s time to be informed and engaged.

Support Our Mission!

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization working to protect families, safeguard liberty, and expose government overreach masquerading as “parental rights.” We depend on your support to keep researching, writing, and equipping parents with the truth.

Please consider supporting CLA by upgrading to a paid subscription or making a one-time or monthly donation. Thank you!

DONATE