Conservatives were thrilled when President Trump announced he was partnering with Elon Musk to create the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). For the first time in decades, it felt like someone was finally serious about slashing waste, draining the bureaucratic swamp, and forcing the federal government to live within its means.

DOGE hit the ground running. Musk’s team exposed bloated programs, killed thousands of outdated regulations, and promised to end the “growth-for-growth’s-sake” culture that has defined Washington forever. The mission was crystal clear:

End the automatic expansion of government

Eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse

Modernize the federal workforce

Make efficiency the new default

For a brief, shining moment, it looked like the bureaucracy might actually shrink.

Then the headlines hit:



“DOGE is dead.”

“Musk walked away.”

“The whole thing was a failure.”

Those headlines exploded after a Reuters interview with OPM Director Scott Kupor and were amplified by a blog post he published on Friday, November 21. Suddenly half the internet declared the dream over.

Let’s slow down and look at what actually happened.

What Scott Kupor Actually Said (and Didn’t Say)

Kupor’s post, titled “Everyone Has a Plan – Until You Step Into the Ring” never once mentions DOGE by name. What it does do is lay out the most aggressive, structural federal workforce reform package in modern history.

Here are the highlights straight from the memo:

An October 15 executive order now requires every agency to submit annual headcount plans to OPM and OMB — forever.

The administration’s early target was 4 departures for every 1 new hire. Reality crushed that goal: ~68,000 hires vs. ~317,000 voluntary departures (net loss of ~250,000 positions).

The federal government spends ~$750 billion a year on contractors — roughly triple the payroll of full-time federal employees and often for the same work. That footprint is now under the microscope.

Hiring authority is insanely decentralized (nearly 300,000 separate hiring managers). OPM is forcing Strategic Hiring Committees to challenge the default reflex of “just hire more people.”

Staffing plans must shift from “last year + growth” to true zero-based, mission-driven justification.

Merit is back: no more self-attestation of skills; agencies must use formal assessments.

Performance management is finally getting fixed — the current system rates 99.7% of feds “fully successful or higher.” That’s not excellence; that’s grade inflation on steroids.

Crucially, Kupor emphasizes there is no blanket headcount mandate. This is about right-sizing for priorities and killing waste, not arbitrary RIFs.

The Real Story: Realignment, Not Retreat

Yes, the flashy, Musk-branded DOGE task force is gone. The media is technically correct when they say the centralized entity “no longer exists.” Elon’s last DOGE post on X was in August, staff have been quietly reassigned to HHS, State, naval research, and other agencies, and the hiring freeze has been lifted.

But the mission didn’t die. It graduated.

Everything DOGE was created to do; leaner government, ruthless focus on waste, contractor accountability, merit-based hiring, and bottom-up staffing, has been permanently baked into OPM and OMB processes. The annual planning requirement means agencies can’t just revert to old habits when the spotlight fades. The reforms are now law-of-the-land, not optional suggestions from a temporary commission.

Think about it: temporary task forces come and go. Structural mandates written into executive orders and annual budget cycles stick.

The Bottom Line

Next time you see a headline screaming “DOGE is dead,” don’t take the bait.

Our government has spent decades perfecting the art of declaring victory dead the moment the cameras turn off and the hard, boring work of institutionalizing change begins. The swamp counts on us believing that if it’s not trending on X, it didn’t happen.

Don’t fall for it.

Real reform doesn’t die when the task force dissolves, it wins when the rules get baked in so deep that no future administration can undo them without a fight.

DOGE the brand is gone.

DOGE the reforms are now take a more permanent shape - time will tell.

That’s not defeat. That’s how you actually drain the swamp.

Stay sharp, question the headlines, and never confuse the end of the fireworks with the end of the war.

If you’re as fired up as we are about holding Washington accountable, please help Conservative Ladies of America keep fighting.

We’re 100% grassroots—no big donors, just everyday patriots like you.

Your upgraded Substack subscription or your gift of $25, $50, or $100 fuels our research, alerts, and training so more citizens can speak up and win.

DONATE

Thank you for standing strong and thank you for supporting CLA.