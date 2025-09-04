Yesterday, Attorney General Pam Bondi and the US Department of Justice officially backed legislation that would prohibit gender-based medical procedures on minors—including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries. For families across America, this isn’t just legislation, it’s a stand for truth and safety. It’s a signal that the tide is turning, and that our voices are being heard.

👇 Here’s what the bill does:

The Victims of Gender Mutilation Act would:

❌ Prohibit medical gender transition procedures for anyone under 18

⚖️ Allow families to sue providers who performed these procedures on minors

🚫 Bar the use of federal funds for these interventions

This legislation affirms what so many parents already know: children deserve protection, not experimentation. And it sends a clear message to the medical establishment…accountability is coming.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said it best:

“Far too many families have been devastated by mutilative medical procedures that fly in the face of basic biology.”



We couldn’t agree more!

This is a moment for clarity, courage, and compassion. Families deserve truth. Children deserve protection. And our laws must reflect both.

TAKE ACTION!

Contact your Representatives and Senators and ask them to support the VCSMA. Look up your representatives HERE

Read our full detailed breakdown on this legislation HERE

Support Our Work!

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) grassroots organization committed to protecting children, defending parental rights, and advancing constitutional accountability. Your support helps us educate, mobilize, and fight for policies that put families first. Please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation today! Thank you!



DONATE