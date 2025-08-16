The fight against sanctuary policies just escalated. Last week, the Department of Justice, under Attorney General Pam Bondi, sent 32 letters to mayors and governors across the country, warning them that their sanctuary laws and policies are obstructing federal immigration enforcement and the federal government is prepared to act.

In an interview with Fox News on August 15, Bondi was clear:

“I just sent sanctuary city letters to 32 mayors around the country and multiple governors, saying, ‘You better be abiding by our federal policies and with our federal law enforcement, because if you aren’t, we’re going to come after you.’”

One of those letters was addressed to Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson, giving him until August 19th to show compliance with federal law and roll back Washington’s sanctuary policies. The letter warned that individuals who use their official positions to block immigration enforcement could face civil liability and even criminal prosecution.

Ferguson Doj Letter August 13 1.11MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

But Washington isn’t alone. Other letters went out to leaders in New York, California, Illinois, Colorado, and beyond - jurisdictions that have chosen to shield those in the country illegally rather than cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

This move is part of a broader timeline. On August 5th, the DOJ first published its list of sanctuary states, cities, and counties under President Trump’s Executive Order 14287: Protecting American Communities from Criminal Aliens. That list named Washington, California, New York, and more. You can read our breakdown of that announcement here: DOJ Names Sanctuary States, Cities, and Counties.

Now, just days later, the DOJ has followed up with these 32 warning letters, giving jurisdictions a deadline to comply. As Bondi emphasized, sanctuary policies are “designed to impede law enforcement,” and the administration is prepared to use every tool available including lawsuits, prosecutions, and even withholding federal grants and contracts to force compliance.

And we’re already seeing results: just weeks ago, the Mayor of Louisville, Kentucky reversed the city’s sanctuary policies after receiving a DOJ letter that threatened legal action. Bondi celebrated the reversal as a major victory, saying:

“The stakes are too high to play politics with the safety of our citizens. Louisville made the right choice — and we expect other cities on this list to do the same.”

(New York Post)

This shows that the administration’s strategy is working: when local leaders are faced with losing funding or facing lawsuits, they fold. How many of these 32 states/cities will follow suit?

What this means for you:

If you live in a sanctuary city or state, know that your leaders have been officially put on notice.

The federal government is signaling that the days of ignoring immigration laws are coming to an end.

Local officials now face a choice: comply with federal law or face legal, financial, and criminal consequences.

We’ll continue watching closely to see how these 32 leaders respond and whether they follow the law and protect their citizens or double down on policies that put ideology above safety.

🔥 TAKE ACTION:

Share this update so your community understands what’s at stake.

Contact your local leaders and demand they cooperate with federal law. It’s critical that citizens are aware of what’s happening at a local government level. And it’s quick and easy to email your elected leaders. (To find: go to your favorite search engine, enter your city/county name and “city/county council emails/meeting dates/agenda”)

Support our work as we continue to expose and challenge these dangerous policies.

Support Conservative Ladies of Washington

Conservative Ladies of Washington is a grassroots 501(c)(4) nonprofit committed to defending conservative principles and empowering citizens across our state. We rely entirely on the generous support of people like you to keep our work alive.

Your donation fuels our advocacy, education, and outreach efforts—helping us stand strong for our values.

Please consider giving today. Every contribution makes a meaningful impact.

DONATE

Thank you for standing with us.