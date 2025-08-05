Today, the Department of Justice released a long-awaited list of states, cities, and counties that have been officially identified as sanctuary jurisdictions; areas with laws or policies that obstruct federal immigration enforcement. And if you live in a deep-blue state like Washington, California, or New York, you’re likely on it.

Attorney General Pam Bondi didn’t mince words:

“Sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design.”

These are jurisdictions that willfully refuse to cooperate with ICE and DHS, releasing dangerous criminal aliens back onto our streets, often without notifying federal authorities. Instead of upholding the law and protecting American citizens, they’ve chosen to shield individuals who are in this country illegally, many with criminal records. It’s reckless, it’s dangerous, and it’s being funded with your taxpayer dollars.

This action stems from President Trump’s Executive Order 14287, signed April 28th, titled Protecting American Communities from Criminal Aliens. The order demands accountability from state and local governments and empowers the DOJ and DHS to expose and correct these sanctuary policies.

Here’s just a portion of the rogue’s gallery named today:

🚫 States:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Minnesota

New York

Oregon

Washington

(...and more)

🚫 Major Sanctuary Cities:

New York City, NY

Los Angeles, CA

Seattle, WA

San Francisco, CA

Chicago, IL

Philadelphia, PA

(...and others)

Full list here →

This list is not exhaustive, and it will grow as the feds uncover more jurisdictions choosing radical ideology over public safety. Lawsuits are already in motion, including one against New York City just last month. Other cities, like Louisville, are backing down under federal pressure.

If your city or state is on this list, you have a right, and a duty, to demand change.

This isn’t about immigration - we have a legal path for people who want to come here. This is about lawlessness. No nation survives without borders, and no community thrives where criminals are protected over citizens.

We applaud the Trump administration and the DOJ for taking bold action to hold the line and we truly hope activist judges to not compromise this effort. And we’ll be watching closely to see how states respond.

Share

If you live in a sanctuary jurisdiction, now is the time to stand up. Contact your mayor. Call your sheriff. Show up at city/county council meetings. Make a public comment. Demand they follow the law. Public safety is not optional.

We’re fighting to restore law, order, and common sense—will you stand with us?

When you support Conservative Ladies of America, you're helping us expose dangerous policies, equip citizens with the truth, and hold public officials accountable.

Your donation or paid Substack subscription fuels this fight for freedom, safety, and strong American values. Thank you!

DONATE

ICYMI: This Week on Conservative Ladies of America

📢 DOJ Declares Gender Identity Protected in Schools

How the July 29 DOJ memo under AG Pam Bondi affects parents and education

📖 Read here

💪 President Trump Revives the Presidential Fitness Test

A bold move to make America’s youth strong again

📖 Read here

💊 What They’re Not Telling You About Women’s Healthcare

Rep. Kat Cammack’s “Truth in Women’s Healthcare” resolution—what it really means

📖 Read here

🌾 Federal Retreat on Equity Rules Means Big Wins for States

What the USDA’s funding release means for Washington and beyond

📖 Read here