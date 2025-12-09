By Julie Barrett

Washington State has been steadily advancing legislation that expands government authority into family life. In 2022, lawmakers passed SB 5883, which expanded informed consent rules to allow unaccompanied homeless minors, and even school staff like nurses and counselors, to authorize routine healthcare without parental involvement. That same year, HB 1901 redefined domestic violence to include “coercive control,” a vague standard that allows courts to restrict parental rights if ordinary disagreements are framed as emotional harm, including not being “gender affirming” or denying access to “gender affirming care” services.

In 2023, legislators went further with SB 5599, granting minors the ability to access “protected healthcare services” (gender‑affirming care and abortion) without parental consent or notification. And now, with SB 5837 (2026), the state has constructed the legal mechanism to enforce those rights against parents.

Together, these bills form a coordinated framework: SB 5883 normalized bypassing parents for healthcare consent, HB 1901 gave courts justification to restrict parental authority, SB 5599 defined the substantive rights for minors, and SB 5837 shows how the state can make it all happen.

SB 5837: The Mechanics of Overreach

At first glance, SB 5837 looks like a technical guardianship reform. But the details reveal a system designed to expand court and state power at the expense of families.

Emergency Guardianships: Courts can appoint guardians without notice if they believe harm is imminent. Hearings may be delayed up to 14 days, or longer for “good cause.” This means parental authority can be stripped before parents even know what’s happening.

Mandatory Court‑Appointed Counsel: Minors 12 and older must be given attorneys if parents object to guardianship. Indigent parents who object must also be appointed counsel. What sounds protective actually escalates disputes into adversarial battles, ensuring minors have independent advocates who may align with state agendas.

Guardian ad Litem Powers: Court‑appointed outsiders must interview minors and report their wishes directly to judges. This gives minors a direct line to the court, bypassing parents.

Expanded Notice Requirements: Grandparents, siblings, former caregivers, and even distant nominees must be notified. Courts may allow service by email, text, or social media. Sensitive family disputes are suddenly opened to a wide circle of outsiders.

Standby Guardianships: Courts may appoint guardians if they believe parents are “unlikely” to perform duties within two years, speculative judgments that allow preemptive intervention.

Retained Rights of Parents: Orders must preserve parent‑child relationships unless restricted under RCW 26.09.191. That statute allows restrictions for abuse, neglect, or “emotional harm,” giving courts broad discretion to limit parental involvement (see also HB 1901, 2022).

Attorney General Petitions: The state itself can initiate guardianship proceedings when no private party steps in. This formalizes government standing in family disputes. *This is existing law, but an important point many are unaware of.

How SB 5837 Connects to the Broader Web

I say that legislation is like a “web”…it’s all connected to something else. And here, the connection is clear:

SB 5883 (2022): Expanded informed consent, allowing minors and non‑parents to authorize healthcare.

HB 1901 (2022): Redefined domestic violence to include coercive control, giving courts broad grounds to restrict parents.

SB 5599 (2023): Granted minors the substantive right to bypass parents in healthcare decisions.

SB 5837 (2026): Provides the procedural tools — emergency guardianships, mandatory counsel, GALs, expanded notice — to enforce those rights when parents object.

Imagine the scenario: A minor seeks gender‑affirming care. Parents object. Under HB 1901, their refusal is framed as “coercive control.” A shelter or advocate petitions for emergency guardianship under SB 5837, arguing denial of care is “substantial harm.” The court appoints a guardian without notice. The minor receives an attorney. A GAL reports the minor’s wishes to the judge. By the time parents are heard, irreversible medical steps may already have been taken.

This is not speculation, it is the logical outcome of combining SB 5883’s consent expansion, HB 1901’s coercive control framework, SB 5599’s substantive rights, and SB 5837’s procedural machinery. Our family lived through this in 2021 when a homeless youth shelter attempted to obtain guardianship of our then 14-year-old daughter. Fortunately, we were able to get her back and get her out of Washington, but since then, all of these new laws have been passed giving the state unprecedented power, leaving parents powerless.

The Bigger Picture

Language matters. Words like “may” and “good cause” give courts wide discretion. Clauses that sound protective, like mandatory counsel or expanded notice, actually entrench state involvement. SB 5837 ensures that disputes are litigated, not resolved within families.

The bottom line: SB 5883 normalized bypassing parents. HB 1901 gave courts justification to restrict them. SB 5599 opened the door to minors’ rights. SB 5837 builds the pathway to enforce those rights. Together, they create a system where parental authority is conditional, discretionary, and extremely vulnerable to government intervention.

Families in Washington, and across the country, should pay close attention. These bills are not isolated. They represent a model of how government can expand its reach into the most intimate decisions of family life. Parents must be vigilant, informed, and evaluate what is needed to protect their families.

I addressed this legislation in detail in a livestream this morning. Please watch the replay and share far and wide to alert parents. You can also find the slides presented in the livestream on our website: https://conservativeladiesofwa.com/emergency-guardianships-washington/

Support Our Work

Conservative Ladies of America is a grassroots 501(c)(4) political watchdog organization working to expose government overreach and defend parental rights. Help us continue this mission by making a donation or becoming a paid subscriber. Your support strengthens our ability to stand up for families and shine a light on the truth.

DONATE