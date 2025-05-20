Emergency Law Signed: WA Governor Bob Ferguson Strips Parents’ Rights with HB 1296

Friends, it's official — and it's urgent.

Governor Bob Ferguson has just signed House Bill 1296 into law. With the emergency clause attached, this legislation takes effect immediately. And with that signature, parental rights in Washington’s public schools have taken a massive blow.

Let me be blunt: HB 1296 is a radical piece of legislation.

It guts key portions of the Parents' Bill of Rights (Initiative 2081), limits parental access to student medical and mental health records, and implements a statewide reporting system targeting locally elected school boards that don’t comply with Olympia’s progressive mandates.

Even more concerning, it installs a new "Student Bill of Rights" that enshrines protected classes based on gender identity, sexual orientation, immigration status, homelessness, and neurodivergence — while severely restricting how and when parents can be notified about what's happening in their children's school lives.

🔍 Here’s What HB 1296 Does:

Immediate implementation thanks to the emergency clause

Repeals essential parental access provisions

Creates a “snitch line” for reporting school boards that resist state policies

Adds protected classes for students under anti-discrimination law

Empowers OSPI to investigate, penalize, and withhold funding from districts that push back

At the bill signing, Governor Ferguson praised the bill as necessary for “student safety and privacy.” Representative Monica Stonier celebrated with a call to “an ice cream social.” Meanwhile, the rights of Washington parents were signed away — and most won’t even know it until it’s too late.

FACT:

You do not have to send your children to Washington (or any other) public school. We strongly encourage you to pull your children from WA’s public schools immediately! A couple weeks ago our CLA team did a virtual event, Empowered to Educate, specifically with Washington state parents in mind. In this video, you will hear from homeschool experts from around the country with practical and even legal information you’ll need to make the switch. You can pull your kids now - without a plan in place! Take a break. Catch your breath. Take time to figure it out.

Our team is here to help! Send us an email: info@conservativeladiesofamerica.com

