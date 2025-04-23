Live Virtual Event – May 6th at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET

Public education is failing our children—and parents across the country are waking up, stepping up, and taking charge.

On May 6th, Conservative Ladies of America invites you to a powerful virtual event: "Empowered to Educate: A Homeschool Revolution." This YouTube livestream brings together some of the top leaders in the homeschool movement to inspire and equip parents to take back their children’s education.

You’ll hear from:

Jonathan & Adriana Prescott , founders of Homeschool Life LLC and authors of Kids Don’t Need School

Robert Bortins , CEO of Classical Conversations

Lindsey Mann & Lindsey Whitney , co-founders of Homeschool Supply Co.

Kevin Bordin, from the Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA)

These trailblazers will share practical tools, resources, and real-world wisdom for parents ready to break free from the public school system and embrace true education freedom.

This is more than an event—it’s a movement. Whether you’re just considering homeschooling or you’ve been on the journey for years, this is your opportunity to connect, learn, and be empowered.

📅 Mark your calendar: May 6th, 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET

📍 Streaming LIVE on YouTube

👉 Because you are the best person to decide how your child is educated.

Join us for a night that could change your family’s future.

