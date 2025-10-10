Most Americans have probably never heard of the Smith-Mundt Act. But the implications of this little-known law are huge for anyone who cares about government accountability, media integrity, and protecting citizens from manipulation.

Originally passed in 1948, the Smith-Mundt Act (formally the United States Information and Educational Exchange Act) was designed to let the U.S. government communicate with foreign audiences about American policies, culture, and values. The goal was simple: show the world what America stands for. Importantly, the original law included a strict firewall preventing the government from using these programs to influence people living in the United States.

Everything changed in 2013. The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act, included in that year’s National Defense Authorization Act, quietly lifted the domestic prohibition, allowing materials originally created for foreign audiences including videos, publications, radio, and even online content, to be made available to Americans. Critics warned that this effectively allowed taxpayer-funded propaganda to reach U.S. citizens, potentially shaping opinions without their knowledge. Supporters of the change argued it was simply about transparency in the digital age, but the practical effect was to remove a long-standing safeguard against government influence at home.

In fact, this isn’t a new fight for Rep. Thomas Massie. When the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act was tucked into the 2013 National Defense Authorization Act, he was one of the lawmakers who opposed it from the start. At the time, Massie warned about the broader dangers of the NDAA, saying: “The NDAA violates fundamental rights recognized since the signing of the Magna Carta in 1215 A.D. … This bill ignores principles central to American liberty.” His opposition reflected a deeper concern that the federal government was granting itself powers that could erode constitutional boundaries and lifting the domestic propaganda ban was a prime example of why vigilance over these issues is still necessary today.

This week, Thomas Massie (R-KY) introduced HR 5704, along with co-sponsor Scott Perry (R-PA). This bill, called the Repeal the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2013, is a commonsense step to restore the firewall that protects Americans from government influence campaigns. Here’s what it does:

Stops domestic dissemination of propaganda: The State Department, the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), and their networks are prohibited from targeting Americans with messaging intended for foreign audiences.

Prevents covert online influence: No clandestine social media accounts, websites, or podcasts can be used to sway public opinion domestically.

Ensures secure oversight: Members of Congress and accredited media can review propaganda materials intended for foreign audiences, but citizens are not exposed to these materials until they are archived.

Requires archiving with clear labels: Materials are stored at the National Archives for 20 years before public access, with disclaimers identifying the U.S. government as the source, the foreign target audience, and the purpose of the material.

Why should you care? Because this is about trust, transparency, and freedom. Americans should not be unknowingly influenced by taxpayer-funded messaging. They should have confidence that the government cannot manipulate public opinion while simultaneously funding independent media.

“The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act needs to be repealed. Taxpayer-funded fake news should not be used by the federal government to wage influence campaigns against the American people.” Rep. Thomas Massie

HR 5704 restores the original intent of the Smith-Mundt Act: allowing the U.S. to communicate with the world without using its citizens as an experiment in propaganda. This bill is a clear measure that protects free thought, media integrity, and the accountability of government.

What you can do: Contact your representative today and urge them to support HR 5704.

