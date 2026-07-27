Meta just launched Facebook Verified, a free badge that confirms there’s a real person behind a profile. It’s rolling out on Marketplace, Dating, Groups, and Profile pages, with plans to expand further. The pitch is simple: as AI makes it easier to fake a profile, generate a message, or run a scam, Meta wants users to know when they’re talking to an actual human.

That pitch is worth taking seriously. AI-generated profiles and automated scams are a real and growing problem on platforms like Marketplace and Dating. A visible signal that someone has passed a basic real-person check can reduce friction and risk for ordinary users. It’s also worth reading past the marketing.

This post is in two parts. Part 1 explains what Facebook Verified actually does with your data and what Meta has not disclosed. Part 2 places the launch in the context of Meta’s long-standing policy position on age verification, specifically its support for App Store Accountability Act-style legislation, and shows why a free, opt-in biometric badge today is revealing of a larger pattern.

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Part 1: What Users Should Know

How it works

To get verified, you record a short video selfie. Meta checks it against your existing profile photos to confirm a match. The process is free, typically takes a few minutes, and is limited to individual accounts that are 18 or older and in good standing. Pages and ProMode accounts are not eligible.

Strip away the marketing language and here is what is happening: you are handing Meta a biometric capture (a video of your face in motion) submitted so a system can match it against a facial reference. That is not a password reset. It is not a government ID scan. It is a live facial biometric, collected and processed by one of the largest holders of facial image data on the planet.

What Meta has not said

Meta’s announcement describes the badge and where it will appear. It does not tell you:

How long the video selfie is retained after verification

Whether a biometric template extracted from the video is stored separately from the video itself, and for how long

Whether verification data is used for any other purpose — Meta AI training, ad systems, fraud models across other Meta products, or anything else

Whether any third-party vendor is involved in the matching process

What happens to the data if you delete your account or simply decide you no longer want the badge

This is an important omission. States with biometric privacy statutes (ie: Illinois’ BIPA is the best-known example) treat facial geometry data captured this way as a protected biometric identifier. A national platform launching biometric verification without publishing a clear retention schedule creates a gap that regulators and users are entitled to notice.

Meta has previously used facial recognition technology and later shut it down, citing societal concerns, while paying substantial settlements related to biometric collection. The company now asks users to opt in voluntarily. Consent is better than silent collection, but it does not answer the retention and secondary-use questions.

The part that travels with you

The badge does not stay confined to Marketplace. Meta says it “travels with you across Facebook:” Profile, Dating, Groups, and eventually Feed. Facebook already sits inside Meta’s Accounts Center alongside Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads. A verified biometric identity credential built for one surface, sitting inside an account structure that spans multiple products, is more than a temporary badge. It is a building block of a more persistent, cross-platform identity layer.

What to ask before you opt in

If you are weighing whether to verify: ask where the video goes, how long it is kept, whether it is used for anything besides the badge itself, and what happens if you later want it removed. “Free” does not mean costless. Your data is the payment.

Part 2: “Be the Model” — Meta’s Larger Agenda

Here’s where the story becomes more interesting. Meta does not only ship products; it shapes policy arguments. Its preferred approach to age verification sits in tension with what Facebook Verified just demonstrated the company can do.

What the App Store Accountability Act model is

Meta is the primary force behind the App Store Accountability Act. These laws (enacted in multiple states, with a federal version introduced and advanced in Congress) require app stores, primarily Apple’s App Store and Google Play, to verify users’ ages and obtain parental consent before minors can download most apps. An age signal or parental approval is generated at the store level and passed downstream to the apps themselves.

Meta’s public rationale is that this creates a single, centralized checkpoint. Parents already set up devices and approve purchases; extending that mechanism to all downloads, the argument goes, is more consistent, more privacy-preserving, and less burdensome than requiring every individual platform to collect sensitive data repeatedly. Other companies, including Pinterest, have echoed similar positions.

Critics have pointed out that many versions of this model still rely heavily on self-declaration at the app-store account stage. An age signal at the door does not automatically address the different risks that exist inside individual services such as content, messaging, AI interactions, and contact, which vary significantly from one platform to the next.

Why this model is convenient for Meta

There is also a liability dimension. If age verification occurs before a user ever opens Facebook or Instagram, Meta can more readily argue that it never had the “actual knowledge” of a user’s underage status that can trigger obligations under laws such as COPPA. Shifting the primary check upstream does not merely outsource technical work; it shapes the legal posture of the platforms that sit downstream.

The contradiction Facebook Verified creates

Facebook Verified proves Meta can build in-house biometric identity verification on its own platform, integrated into its own products, at scale. A short video selfie matched against existing photos, processed in minutes, offered for free. That is a materially more rigorous method than “enter your birthday when you create an app-store account.”

The same company that has argued that platform-level age verification is best handled by the app stores has just shipped platform-level biometric verification for fraud prevention. The infrastructure is not the limiting factor. What changes is the justification Meta finds convenient: fraud prevention justifies Meta doing the work directly; child-safety age assurance, in Meta’s preferred model, does not.

Normalization and the longer game

Facebook Verified also does cultural work. It presents selfie-based biometric capture as routine, low-stakes, and even helpful; something you do voluntarily to sell a couch or feel safer on a dating profile. That normalization builds public comfort with facial biometrics as an everyday transaction. It supplies regulators and legislators with a working example when they are told that biometric checks are too burdensome or risky: Meta already does this, and people opt in.

Meanwhile, Meta’s advocacy for the ASAA model keeps the version that would apply more broadly, the mandatory one, off its own platforms and onto the app stores for as long as possible. Meta helps shape both sides of the argument: it builds and normalizes the capability, while lobbying to ensure the mandatory implementation lands primarily on someone else’s systems first.

That is not a claim of secret conspiracy. It is an observable pattern. Infrastructure is relatively constant; the public justification and the assignment of responsibility are the variables.

When the next age-verification bill cites “industry best practices” or points to companies “already doing this well,” ask which infrastructure is being referenced, who built it, who is using it voluntarily today, and who decided it should remain voluntary…for now.

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Julie Barrett is the Founder and President of Conservative Ladies of America. She has testified in opposition to App Store Accountability Act and age-verification legislation in multiple states and writes about digital privacy, parental rights, and government overreach.