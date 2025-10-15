This week, a study by Professor Eric Kaufmann has gone viral on social media, amplified by conservative influencers declaring “transgenderism is over” and celebrating what they call a decisive cultural victory. Matt Walsh posted that “we destroyed it.” Donald Trump Jr. called it “manufactured.” Robby Starbuck labeled it a “fad.”

At first glance, this may look like a turning point, but it’s built on shaky data and premature conclusions.

As someone deeply engaged in policy analysis and grassroots advocacy, I believe it’s essential to look under the hood of this report and examine what the data truly reveals. Before we declare victory, we need to ask: are we even interpreting the data correctly?

📉 What the Kaufmann Report Claims

Kaufmann’s report, The Decline of Trans and Queer Identity among Young Americans, argues that trans and queer identification among youth, especially college students, is in “free fall.” It cites surveys from FIRE, HERI, Brown University, and the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS) to show:

Trans identification peaked around 2022–2023 and has since declined.

Non-heterosexual identification dropped by 10 points, especially in pansexual, asexual, and bisexual categories.

Incoming college freshmen are less likely to identify as BTQ+ than seniors.

The report frames this as a “post-progressive rebalancing”—a cultural shift away from identity politics.

*The Kaufmann report assumes that trans people would tick the “non-binary” option on the survey where Male, Female, Non-Binary/Other are the options. It does not assume the more likely, that a “trans” person would select male or female based on which sex they’ve “transitioned” to or identify with.

Kaufmann notes this himself and claims he is skeptical of his own data in his exchanges on X:





⚠️ What the Report Misses

Let’s be clear: this study is not measuring the disappearance of trans youth. It’s measuring how people label themselves in surveys. And that distinction matters.

Here are five critical flaws that make the Kaufmann report misleading:

Survey Design Gaps Most of the surveys used ask only one question: “What is your gender identity?” If a trans man marks “male” or a trans woman marks “female,” they’re not counted as transgender unless the survey also asks about sex assigned at birth. This means many trans individuals are invisible in the data. No Consistent Definition of “Trans” Some surveys conflate transgender and nonbinary identities. Others separate them. This inconsistency makes trend comparisons unreliable. Sampling Bias The report relies heavily on elite institutions like Brown University and FIRE’s sample of top-tier colleges. These schools are not representative of the broader youth population. Interpretation Leap Kaufmann links the decline in BTQ+ identification to improved mental health, but correlation isn’t causation. This framing risks implying that trans identity is a symptom of poor mental health. Ideological Framing Terms like “peak identity” and “rebalancing” suggest a cultural judgment, not neutral analysis. The report doesn’t explore alternative explanations, like evolving terminology, increased caution in self-identification, or backlash-driven silence.

📊 What the Broader Data Shows

The Williams Institute at UCLA released a report in August 2025 that paints a very different picture:

2.8 million Americans aged 13+ identify as transgender.

Three-quarters are under age 35.

Trans identity is not vanishing—it’s part of a generational shift.

The CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS) also shows consistent or rising trans identification among high school students. These are nationally representative surveys, not limited to elite institutions.

Why This Matters

I would love nothing more than to declare victory in the war on gender identity. However, we did not get here overnight and we are not going to win this battle overnight.

When a study like Kaufmann’s is amplified across social media with declarations that “transgenderism is over,” it’s tempting to take it at face value. But we have a responsibility to look deeper. Because beneath the headlines and viral posts, the data tells a more complicated story.

Even within conservative spaces, we must recognize that strategic messaging is everywhere, including our own. Sometimes that messaging is rooted in truth. Other times, it’s shaped to serve a narrative. And when that narrative relies on incomplete data or misleading interpretations, it risks doing real harm, not just to the people it targets, but to the credibility of our movement.

We cannot afford to let our guard down. We must do our due diligence. That means reading beyond the headline, questioning the methodology, and asking whether the conclusions actually match the evidence. It means resisting the urge to “spike the football” when the data hasn’t crossed the goal line.

Because if we want to build a movement rooted in truth, transparency, and accountability, we have to hold ourselves to the same standard we demand from others. That includes calling out flawed studies, even when they seem to support our side. When things don’t add up, or seem to be too good to be true, we need to ask questions, we need to dig deeper.

So, let’s stay sharp. Let’s be the kind of movement that doesn’t just echo what sounds good but investigates what’s actually true. “Trust but verify” isn’t just a Cold War slogan, it’s a principle we must apply to every headline, every study, and every viral claim, even when it comes from our own side. Because discernment is not disloyalty, it’s leadership. And if we’re serious about winning this battle, we must be just as committed to truth as we are to victory.

Please share this post and leave a comment - I’d love your thoughts on this. Let’s raise the standard for truth in advocacy, because discernment is our strongest defense against deception.

Julie Barrett Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

