FDA Approves More Abortion Pills...Right After Promising a Safety Review

Just yesterday and with an encouraging update this morning, I shared with you how 22 Republican Attorneys General pushed HHS to finally review the safety of mifepristone, the abortion pill that’s been sold as “safe and simple” while hiding serious risks to women. HHS Secretary RFK Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary even promised to investigate whether safeguards should be reinstated.

But here’s a twist I’m not happy to report: on the very same day Congress introduced the Restoring Safeguards for Dangerous Abortion Drugs Act, the FDA quietly approved a brand-new generic version of mifepristone.

So let’s get this straight: federal officials tell us they’re reviewing whether the drug is too dangerous to stay on the market, while at the same time approving more of it for distribution. Which is it? Is this about women’s safety, or is this about expanding access to abortion no matter the cost? Is this administration trying to please both sides of this issue?

This latest move only adds to the confusion and reinforces why we can’t just take these agencies at their word. It shows the importance of the new bill in Congress, which would force HHS to restore the strong safeguards that were stripped away under the Obama and Biden administrations.



We’ll be watching this issue closely and will bring you updates as they come.

