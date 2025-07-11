On July 10th, Moderna quietly announced that the FDA has granted full approval to its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, for children aged 6 months through 11 years who are considered “at increased risk” for COVID-19. While this vaccine had been previously available for this age group under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), this new approval moves Spikevax into full licensure—despite continued questions about risk, necessity, and long-term safety, especially for our youngest and most vulnerable.

Moderna’s press release claims that “COVID-19 continues to pose a significant potential threat to children,” and that this vaccine “can be an important tool for protecting our youngest.” But let’s be honest: this framing feels out of step with both the data and the lived experiences of families across America.

What does “at risk” really mean?

The approval applies specifically to children with underlying medical conditions—but there’s no clear definition of what qualifies. Will that include kids with asthma? Allergies? Autism? Obesity? The concern here is scope creep. Once full approval is granted, it becomes much easier for schools, pediatricians, and public health officials to recommend—or mandate—the shot under the banner of “protecting vulnerable kids.”

We’ve seen this movie before.

Parents deserve full transparency. The safety section of the Spikevax insert reads like a list of red flags:

Myocarditis and pericarditis are noted as known risks, especially in young males.

Reported symptoms in children include fainting, seizures, vomiting, irritability, and even poor feeding in infants.

The insert even admits: “vaccination may not protect all people who receive it.”

For a virus that poses extremely low risk to healthy children, why are we pushing a product with known and unknown long-term consequences—especially one that modifies the body’s immune response using a relatively new platform like mRNA?

From EUA to full approval—without real accountability

Let’s not forget: this is the same product that was rushed into use under “emergency” status, with shielded liability and limited transparency. Now, years later, we’re expected to just trust that everything checks out? Trust the same FDA that rubber-stamped this approval while vaccine injuries remain underreported and underacknowledged?

This is a continuation of the same dangerous playbook— with our children in the crosshairs.

What happened to MAHA?

This news is especially disheartening to those of us who were encouraged by the possible change of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement—parents and citizens who believe in medical freedom, informed consent, and pushing back against a bloated, pharma-driven health system.

For many, RFK Jr. represented a rare voice of skepticism within the political sphere—a candidate willing to question the sacred cows of public health policy and Big Pharma’s influence. There was real hope that his presence in the national conversation might help dial back the relentless push for mRNA vaccines in kids.

Yet here we are—FDA approved.

Ultimately, it’s up to us. Parents. Citizens. Patriots.

We cannot afford to be silent. We must continue demanding real data, real transparency, and real choice—because if we don’t stand up now, this won’t stop at “high-risk” kids. It never does. Attend your local Board of Health meetings, School Board meetings, city/county council meetings so you are aware of possible mandates and guidelines your government is considering pertaining to mRNA injections.

