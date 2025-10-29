A major development this week in the case we’ve been following since September: a federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) from defunding states over “gender ideology” content in their teen sexual health education programs.

The ruling, issued late Monday, comes in the multistate lawsuit led by Washington Attorney General Nick Brown, alongside Oregon, Minnesota, and 14 other states plus the District of Columbia. The court agreed with these democrat states that HHS likely violated federal law when it threatened to revoke funding under the Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP) and the Sexual Risk Avoidance Education (SRAE) unless states stripped all references to gender identity from their curricula.

This is the same case we covered in September, when HHS sent compliance letters to 46 states warning them to remove so-called “gender ideology” within 60 days or lose millions in federal grants. California was the first to have its PREP funding terminated after refusing to comply, sparking this lawsuit.

What the Court Said

In the 48-page opinion, the court declared that HHS had overstepped:

“The Department may not rewrite Congress’s conditions on federal grants to advance a policy agenda that Congress itself did not adopt.”

The agency tried to impose new rules on states, without congressional authority, without public input, and in direct conflict with state laws that have protections on “sexual and gender expression and identity”. The court said HHS’s requirements were “arbitrary, capricious, and contrary to law.”

The judge also rejected HHS’s attempt to pressure states by threatening their federal funding, saying the new conditions would have forced them to “choose between compliance with their own laws and the loss of vital public health funding.” Because of that, the court determined that the states are likely to prevail and that an injunction was necessary to prevent “immediate and irreparable harm” to programs serving vulnerable youth.

“The judge found HHS’ policy stigmatizes students, exacerbates mental health risks for vulnerable young people, and is not medically accurate,” Washington AG Nick Brown said. “An immediate injunction was the only way to make sure the federal government couldn’t get away with such cruelty.”

What This Means

For now, the injunction means that states like Washington, Oregon, and others can continue operating their programs without removing gender-inclusive content while the case moves forward. The decision also halts HHS’s broader enforcement effort nationwide, stopping the administration from pulling federal funding based on “gender ideology” language, at least for now.

The order is clear:

“Pending final judgment, HHS and its officers are enjoined from enforcing, applying, or conditioning any PREP or SRAE funding on the removal of gender-inclusive language.”

Essentially, the court told HHS to stand down until this case is resolved.

What Happens Next

