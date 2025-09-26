On September 24, 2025 a federal judge in Rhode Island struck down part of President Trump’s effort to use federal funding as leverage to get states to cooperate with immigration enforcement. This decision came after a coalition of blue state attorneys general, led by California, Illinois, New Jersey, and Rhode Island, sued the administration over conditions tied to FEMA and DHS disaster grants.

The case centered on Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion, signed in January, which directed federal agencies to take stronger steps to secure the border and enforce immigration laws that have been neglected for years. Among those steps was tying billions in disaster and emergency aid to whether states assisted with immigration enforcement.

The rationale behind the order: if states are benefitting from billions in federal disaster funds, they should also be willing to cooperate in upholding federal law, especially when it comes to immigration. Sanctuary states like Washington, California, and Illinois often refuse to cooperate with ICE, even while drawing heavily on federal dollars. EO 14159 attempted to correct that imbalance.

The federal court, however, ruled against the Trump administration. Key points from the memorandum and order:

Congress controls the purse strings. The judge said FEMA and DHS don’t have authority to change the rules on how disaster grants are spent without approval from Congress.

Too much coercion. Because states rely heavily on these grants for wildfires, floods, and other emergencies, the court said they had no real choice but to comply — making the conditions “coercive” under the Constitution’s Spending Clause.

Weak connection. The court also argued that tying immigration enforcement to disaster preparedness wasn’t directly related to the purpose of the grants.

Permanent injunction. The ruling doesn’t just block the policy for now; it permanently bars DHS and FEMA from attaching these conditions to the grants.

This was a big win for progressive AGs who want to keep collecting disaster dollars while openly defying federal immigration law.

“Using this funding as a bargaining chip is shameful politics by the Trump administration,” Washington State AG Nick Brown said. “I’m gratified the judge saw through this blatantly illegal effort to withhold critically important funds that keep Washingtonians safe.”

Even though this particular provision was blocked, EO 14159 is still significant because it reset the federal government’s immigration enforcement priorities. It revoked Biden’s open-border orders and instructed DHS, ICE, and CBP to actually enforce the laws on the books. It also encouraged state and local partnerships, like 287(g) agreements, to fight smuggling, trafficking, and gangs.

The ruling doesn’t erase those parts of the order. It simply highlights how aggressively blue states and their allies in the courts will fight to protect sanctuary policies.

The Bigger Picture

This case is a reminder of something important:

Democrats will run to the courts every time Trump takes strong executive action.

Judges will look for technicalities — spending clause limits, “arbitrary and capricious” claims under the APA — to try and slow down enforcement.

Blue state AGs are more interested in shielding illegal immigrants than protecting taxpayers.

That’s why the fight over immigration can’t be won through executive orders alone. They’re powerful for setting direction and sending a clear message, but unless Congress actually codifies these policies into law, they’re vulnerable to being overturned by the next Democrat in the White House or tied up in lawsuits like this one.

Trump’s EO and policy on immigration is the kind of decisive leadership needed to secure the border. But unless these policies are backed by Congress, they remain temporary victories, vulnerable to activist judges and future administrations.

💡 Support Our Work

Conservative Ladies of America is a grassroots movement. Our work is powered by patriots like you who care about protecting our freedoms and shaping the future for our families. If you find value in our work and want to help us reach more people, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation today. Every gift, big or small, makes a difference.

DONATE