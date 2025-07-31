Ferguson Sues Trump Over Planned Parenthood Funding—After Slashing $8.5M from It Himself

This week, Attorney General Nick Brown announced that Washington has joined a coalition of 24 states in suing the Trump administration over a congressional budget provision that blocks Medicaid reimbursements to Planned Parenthood.

Brown calls the measure a “broad attempt to cut Washingtonians’ access” to critical services like cancer screenings, STD treatment, and birth control. He even claims this will lead to “more unscreened cancers, more untreated sexually transmitted diseases, and more unintended pregnancies.”

And Governor Bob Ferguson was quick to applaud the lawsuit on social media, proudly stating that “Medicaid funding is critical to maintain [Planned Parenthood’s] services,” and vowing that Washington will fill in the funding gap if the litigation fails (meaning: if you live in Washington you’re going to pay not only for the funding but for the lawsuit as well).

Here’s the part they’re hoping you forget or you missed altogether:

Governor Ferguson just signed a state budget that slashed $8.5 million from Planned Parenthood’s Abortion Access Project. It was the largest abortion care funding cut in Washington history, which, of course, we applaud (let the babies live!)

Even Planned Parenthood itself is calling out the hypocrisy. In a public statement, their regional CEO called the cut “devastating,” saying it could force clinics to close, reduce staff, and turn patients away. She added that these cuts don’t save money — they just “severely impact lives.”

So let’s get this straight:

The state government cuts funding for Planned Parenthood,

Then sues the federal government for doing the same,

And finally promises to backfill the federal shortfall using state taxpayer money that they just refused to allocate in their own budget.

This isn’t policymaking — it’s political theater. And taxpayers are footing the bill.

This Isn’t Just Washington State

This lawsuit is part of a larger pattern we’ve been watching closely.

Democrat attorneys general from 24 states plus the District of Columbia and the governor of Pennsylvania joined Washington in suing the Trump administration over this provision:

States in the lawsuit include:

California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, D.C., Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin — and of course, Washington.

Many of these same states have filed dozens of lawsuits against the Trump administration since he returned to office. Whether it’s over energy policy, education reforms, parental rights, or federal funding decisions, these lawsuits aren’t about governance — they’re about resistance politics.

And they’re being filed on your dime.

At a time when these same states are facing record deficits, Democrat leaders are spending taxpayer resources, including legal staff, court fees, and lobbying, to sue the federal government over policies they don’t like.

Washington’s lawsuit over Planned Parenthood funding is a glaring example of progressive hypocrisy. The same leaders who claim to “stand for women’s health” are cutting millions in state funding for abortion services and then turning around to sue the federal government for doing the same.

At Conservative Ladies of America, we are unapologetically pro-life. We believe taxpayers should never be forced to subsidize an abortion industry that profits from the destruction of human life. And we believe elected officials should be held accountable when they use political theater to cover for their own failed leadership and advance their pro-abortion agenda.

This is not about what’s defending women’s health care - as abortion most certainly is not that - it’s about power, politics, and preserving a radical agenda. Washingtonians, and all Americans, must stay alert, speak up, and stay involved.

Lives are at stake — and so is the truth.

Conservative Ladies of America is a grassroots 501(c)(4) nonprofit—no corporate donors, no political strings. Just patriots like you.

If you believe in what we’re doing, please give or become a paid subscriber today. Every dollar makes a difference.

DONATE