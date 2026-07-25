On July 24, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued its decision in the challenges to Texas’s Securing Children Online through Parental Empowerment Act (HB 18, the SCOPE Act). The opinion is a significant update to the age-verification fight we’ve been tracking, and it has direct implications for Senate Bill 2420, the App Store Accountability Act, which is also pending before the same court.

I covered the SCOPE Act’s age-verification provisions in detail on June 1, when Attorney General Ken Paxton sought a state-court order against Discord that would have forced the platform to implement SCOPE-style verification before granting account access. Federal courts had blocked those provisions twice in 2024 and 2025. Yesterday’s ruling changes the landscape.

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What the Fifth Circuit Decided

The court consolidated two sets of challenges. One group of plaintiffs (students, a minor, an advertising firm, and an individual content creator) attacked several SCOPE provisions, including the age-verification requirement. The industry plaintiffs focused heavily on the monitoring-and-filtering mandate that would have required digital service providers to implement strategies preventing known minors from seeing broad categories of “harmful” material.

The panel held that the student/parent plaintiffs lacked standing to challenge the monitoring-and-filtering rule, the targeted-ads restriction, and the unlawful-ads restriction. Their claimed injuries — speculative fears that platforms would over-censor speech or that their ability to see certain content would be chilled — were too indirect and attenuated under recent Supreme Court guidance.

On age verification specifically, the court ruled the challenge is foreclosed by the Supreme Court’s 2025 decision in Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton. That case upheld a Texas law requiring age verification on sites whose content is one-third or more “sexual material harmful to minors.” The Supreme Court applied intermediate scrutiny and found the requirement only incidentally burdened protected speech. The Fifth Circuit applied that holding to SCOPE’s similar age-verification provision (Tex. Bus. & Com. Code § 509.057), which requires verification and denial of access to minors when more than one-third of a site’s content is harmful or obscene.

Separately, the court affirmed the preliminary injunction against the monitoring-and-filtering requirement. That provision is preempted by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act because it treats platforms as publishers of third-party content and imposes liability for failing to monitor, screen, or remove it. The injunction on that piece remains in place for the industry plaintiffs; the rest of the SEAT injunctions were vacated and the case remanded.In short: the aggressive content-filtering duty stays blocked under federal law, but the age-verification infrastructure itself has a clearer path forward.

In short: the aggressive content-filtering duty stays blocked under federal law, but the age-verification infrastructure itself has a clearer path forward.

Why This Matters for Age Verification

Age verification is not a narrow technical fix. It is the construction of identity infrastructure that requires users (adults included) to prove who they are before accessing speech and services online. SCOPE lists government-issued identification as an acceptable method. Once those systems exist, the data risks follow. As I noted in June, Paxton’s own Discord petition cited a 2025 breach that exposed tens of thousands of government IDs collected for age checks, a breach that occurred at a third-party vendor, outside the reach of SCOPE’s deletion requirement.

Parents already have tools to protect their children: device-level parental controls, family sharing settings, router-level filters, and the simple decision not to hand a child an unrestricted smartphone. Those tools work when parents use them. Government mandates that force every user through an identity gate do not replace parental responsibility; they displace it. They also create a permanent record of who is accessing what, held by platforms or their vendors, with all the privacy and security consequences that entails.

The Fifth Circuit’s reliance on the Supreme Court’s porn-site precedent makes clear that courts are increasingly willing to treat mandatory age verification as an incidental burden rather than a direct restriction on speech. That framing lowers the constitutional bar and invites expansion.

The Connection to SB 2420

SB 2420, the App Store Accountability Act, requires major app stores to verify users’ ages, obtain parental consent for minors’ downloads and in-app purchases, and handle age ratings and disclosures. In June the Fifth Circuit stayed the district court’s injunction against it, finding Texas had shown a likelihood of success under intermediate scrutiny and criticizing the lower court’s approach to facial challenges and universal relief.

Yesterday’s SCOPE decision strengthens the state’s position. If a materially similar age-verification requirement survives for sites with substantial harmful content, the argument that app-store verification (tied to commercial transactions and parental consent) is constitutional becomes easier to make. We are already seeing the practical effects: platforms implementing their own “age assurance” screens for Texas users, including behavioral and IP-based estimation, even for web access outside the app stores. The infrastructure expands beyond the statute’s original text.

SB 2420 does not address the design features inside the apps themselves: the addictive algorithms, stranger messaging, or content moderation failures that parents actually worry about. Once the age signal is sent and consent is logged, the developer’s liability is largely shifted. Parents receive the appearance of control while the underlying risks remain.

The Pattern Continues

This is the familiar cycle. Legislatures pass laws framed as “protecting kids.” Courts block the most speech-restrictive pieces. The identity-verification components survive or gain new life through precedent. States and platforms then build the systems. The next session or the next lawsuit expands the scope. The frog continues to boil.

We need to understand exactly what is being constructed: a government-mandated layer of digital identity that applies to ordinary Americans accessing ordinary online services. The sales pitch is always child safety. The outcome is more data collection, more centralized control, and less room for parents to exercise the authority that is already theirs.

Parents remain the firewall. Parental control tools already exist. Using them requires time and attention; the ordinary work of parenting in a digital age. No statute, no court order, and no platform compliance checklist can substitute for that work.

The Fifth Circuit has now clarified that age verification itself faces fewer constitutional obstacles under current precedent. That makes the coming months on Texas’s SB 2420 especially consequential; not only for Texas, but for the growing number of states that have already passed or are actively considering similar App Store Accountability Acts, as well as the federal version that would impose the same identity infrastructure nationwide. Stay informed, use the tools you already have, and keep the focus where it belongs: on equipping and empowering families rather than expanding government-mandated digital ID.

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Julie Barrett is the founder and president of Conservative Ladies of America, a 501(c)(4) constitutional conservative policy advocacy organization. CLA monitors legislation through a constitutional lens and testifies before state legislatures. For the June 1 analysis of the Discord lawsuit and SCOPE age-verification efforts, see: