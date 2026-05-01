FISA Extended Again: No Ban. No Warrant. No Deal.

This is a companion video update to our written analysis of S. 1318, the FISA extension that passed the House this week with an Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act attached, only to have the Senate strip it and pass a clean 45-day extension before leaving for recess.

This video update covers:

— The House passed S. 1318 (235-191) with a full CBDC prohibition attached

— The Senate stripped it and passed a clean 45-day extension instead

— What the CBDC ban actually said and all four statutory prohibitions

— Why a central bank digital currency is the final piece of the surveillance architecture

— Thomas Massie forced a floor debate and a recorded vote — and what he said on that floor

— What happens next and what you can do before June 15th

The next deadline is June 15th. The fight is not over.

📞 Call your senators: 202-224-3121

🔗 Find your senators: senate.gov Tell them: Keep the CBDC ban. Add a warrant requirement. No clean extension.

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If you missed yesterday’s livestream, we covered this in greater detail - click below to watch the replay!

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