On Wednesday, August 5, at 10:00 a.m., the Senate Commerce Committee will hold a markup of five bills touching kids’ online safety and AI. Chairman Ted Cruz (R-TX) confirmed the agenda this week. You can watch it live on the committee’s website and YouTube channel, and we’ll be walking through all five bills on our livestream this afternoon.

Here’s what to know before Wednesday.

The Broader AI Fight Got Postponed

For months, Cruz has been negotiating with the White House and Senate Democrats over a much bigger package: AI guardrails paired with federal preemption of state AI laws, built around Senator Blackburn’s App Store Accountability and NO FAKES efforts. That deal didn’t come together in time and they are punting it until after the August recess.

What’s left on Wednesday’s agenda are five bills specifically about children and technology. We’ve got five separate, distinct pieces of legislation, each with its own sponsors, mechanisms…and problems.

The Five Bills

1. S.737: SCREEN Act (Sen. Mike Lee, R-UT)

A federal age-verification mandate for any commercial site hosting content “harmful to minors.” Bans the old “click here if you’re 18” self-attestation model, requires sites to publish their verification method, and extends checks to IP addresses, including VPNs. FTC enforcement. This is the narrowest-coalition bill of the five; four cosponsors, all Republican, and it plugs directly into the same compliance-vendor ecosystem we’ve documented in state-level fights.

2. S.1748: KOSA Kids Online Safety Act (Sens. Blackburn/Blumenthal)

We’ve broken this bill down several times over the last few months. It requires platforms to default minors into the strongest privacy and safety settings, adds new parental controls, and it includes a “duty of care” liability standard triggered by “actual knowledge or knowledge fairly implied on the basis of objective circumstances.” That phrase has been the subject of years of First Amendment concern. As of this week, no new substitute text has surfaced publicly. For our full breakdown of KOSA’s provisions and where it stands in the broader Cruz package, read our deep-dive here: https://conservativeladiesofamerica.substack.com/p/kosa-wont-protect-our-kids-it-will

3. S.4199: Youth AI Privacy Act (Sen. Ed Markey, D-MA)

Targets AI chatbots specifically. Bans manipulative, engagement-maximizing design features, restricts chatbots to using only recently collected data when personalizing a response to a minor (no cross-session profiling), and requires clear disclosure that the user isn’t talking to a human. FTC enforcement. Purely Democratic-sponsored, no Republican cosponsors found.

4. S.4407: CHATBOT Act (Cruz, Schatz, Curtis, Schiff)

Chairman Cruz’s own bill, and bipartisan with two Republicans, two Democrats. Requires AI companies to build “family accounts”: mandatory for children under 13, optional for teens, with tiered preset controls parents can choose from. Bans targeted advertising to minors through chatbots. This is the bill Cruz has framed publicly as putting “parents, not Big Tech” in charge. This one is worth watching as his preferred vehicle heading into the room.

5. S.517: Children’s Artificial Intelligence Toy Safety Act of 2026 (Duckworth, Murkowski)

This one’s the structural outlier. Instead of a consent-and-disclosure framework, this bill is a flat ban on manufacturing or distributing toys with embedded AI chatbots: no age-gate, no vendor certification scheme, no compliance pathway. It was inspired by documented cases of AI-enabled toys giving children instructions on finding household weapons or engaging in sexually explicit conversation. Bipartisan sponsorship (Duckworth-D, Murkowski-R).

What to Watch For

Four of these five bills build some version of the same architecture we’ve tracked across state legislatures all year: age verification, data retention, a certified third-party vendor standing between a platform and a family. Only the toy safety bill breaks that pattern outright…a ban doesn’t need an age-assurance industry behind it. We’ll be watching to see whether that structural difference gets discussed at all in committee, or whether it gets waved through alongside the others without anyone asking why one bill takes a completely different approach than the rest.

We’re also watching for KOSA’s substitute text to surface publicly before members vote on it. A markup on a bill nobody outside the committee has read the current version of is exactly the kind of process shortcut that deserves scrutiny regardless of what’s in the final language.

Make Your Voice Heard

This is the point in the process where a phone call or email can really make a difference before text moves out of committee and momentum builds behind it.

Contact the Senate Commerce Committee:

Republican staff: 202-224-1251

Democrat staff: 202-224-0411

Ask your senators, if they sit on the committee, three things: whether the current KOSA text will be public before they vote on it, whether the age-verification vendors named in every one of these bills’ supporting materials have any role in drafting the standards they’re now positioned to profit from, and whether the postponed AI-preemption package will resurface attached to any of these bills after recess without a public hearing.

Join us this afternoon on the livestream at 3PM ET we’ll walk through all five bills in more detail, and explain exactly how a bill moves from this committee room to a floor vote to the other chamber.

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