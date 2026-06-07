On June 1, 2026, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a civil lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, alleging that ChatGPT knowingly endangered children, fostered addiction, and deceived Florida consumers. The complaint is 83 pages long. It details disturbing conversations between minors and an AI system, references the April 2025 Florida State University shooting, and claims that OpenAI built ChatGPT to maximize engagement at the expense of user safety.

At his press conference, AG Uthmeier said: “Sam Altman and ChatGPT have chosen the AI race over the safety and security of our kids. They have chosen profit over public safety.”

The coverage has been wall-to-wall. “AI bad, children harmed, someone must be punished.” And to be clear: some of what this complaint documents is genuinely alarming. But there is a critical piece of this story that is being left out of virtually every news article covering it and it truly changes the entire conversation.

The Allegation Everyone Is Talking About

The complaint’s most repeated allegation, and the one in every headline, is that ChatGPT has no meaningful age verification. The free tier, the complaint states, has no age gatekeeping mechanism of any kind. The paid tier asks for age but does not verify it. And critically, the complaint argues that no mechanism exists for parents to access their child’s conversation history.

This is being framed as a failure of the platform. And the implied solution, in the coverage, in the legislative response this lawsuit will inevitably fuel, and in any consent decree that may result from settlement, is platform-level age verification and monitoring infrastructure. That’s a de facto Digital ID and it applies to every user.

But here’s what the coverage is not telling you…

What the AG’s Own Complaint Reveals in Footnote One

In the very first paragraph of the complaint, in footnote one, the Florida AG’s office cites OpenAI’s own parental resources page: chatgpt.com/parent-resources.

That page exists. It is extensive. It includes guidance on account supervision, how to link a parent account, how to access conversation history, how to set usage controls, and how to understand what data ChatGPT retains. The AG’s office read it, cited it, and argued it is insufficient, which is certainly a legal argument they are entitled to make.

But not one news article covering this lawsuit mentioned it.

The entire emotional architecture of the coverage…“there is no language that protects the kids,” “they are built for business, not to protect children”…collapses the moment you know that OpenAI has a dedicated parental resources page that the AG’s own complaint links to on page one. The tools exist; the question is whether parents know about them. And that is a very different problem than the one being sold to the public.

What Parents Can Already Do Right Now

If your child is using ChatGPT, you have more authority over that than you may realize. You can:

• Require shared account credentials as a condition of use, giving you full visibility into every conversation in that account’s history.

• Set router-level controls that block ChatGPT entirely until you decide otherwise.

• Use OpenAI’s parental resources to link your account, set usage controls, and monitor activity.

• Make account transparency a non-negotiable condition: “The only way you use this tool is if I have access to the account.”

None of this requires a government mandate. None of it requires a third-party age verification vendor. None of it requires your child’s identity to be enrolled in a database. It requires a parent who has done their homework.

And that’s the conversation we need to be having.

The Internet Is Not Different From the Physical World

As parents, we vet the babysitters we hire. We know the parents of the friends our children spend time with. We preview movies before our kids watch them. We don’t drop our children at a stranger’s house because it’s in a nice neighborhood and assume they must be safe.

Why would we treat the digital world any differently?

Danger online is not a secret. It has not been a secret for twenty years. And yet somewhere along the way, a significant number of parents decided that because their child is physically inside the home, they are therefore safe; that the device in the bedroom is somehow different from the street corner they wouldn’t let their child stand on alone.

It is not different. The access it provides is not different. The strangers on the other side of it are not different. And the parental responsibility to know what your child is accessing, who they are talking to, and what tools they are using is not different.

The “no gatekeeping” allegation against OpenAI is true of essentially every digital entry point a child encounters: search engines, email, messaging apps, the web itself. If the legal standard is that every platform must verify the age and identity of every user because a parent might not supervise their child, then we have decided that surveilling every user is the price of protecting some users. We have outsourced parental responsibility to platforms and governments, and we are building the infrastructure to match.

It’s Your Job to Find Out

Not knowing what parental controls exist on a platform your child is using is not a defense, it’s a gap. And closing that gap is your job as a parent, not the government’s job, and not the platform’s job alone.

Before your child uses any new digital tool, ask the same questions you would ask before any other parenting decision: What is this? Who made it? What does it collect? What can I see? What can I control? What are the risks? You would not hand your child the keys to a car without knowing what it does. The same standard applies here.

The parental resources page that OpenAI built, the one cited in footnote one of the AG’s own complaint is a starting point. It is not a substitute for your judgment. But it exists, and most parents don’t know it exists, because most parents didn’t look.

The Bigger Picture

This lawsuit is going to be used to justify legislation. It is already being used to justify legislation. And the legislation it will justify (age verification mandates, platform monitoring requirements, OS-level identity checks) will build infrastructure that affects every user, not just children, and will outlast this lawsuit, this AG, and this administration.

The remedy being positioned as child protection is not the only remedy available. A transparency mandate requiring platforms to clearly disclose what parental tools exist and how to use them, addresses the documented harm without building surveillance infrastructure. That option is not even being discussed…and it should be.

For CLA’s full policy analysis of what this lawsuit is actually building, visit https://conservativeladiesofamerica.com/litigation-builds-digital-id/

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