Florida’s SB 482, branded as an “Artificial Intelligence Bill of Rights,” continues to advance in the Senate with a unanimous vote in Appropriations and is now headed to the floor for a vote. While the Committee Substitute (CS) adds new language and a school‑specific section, the core structure of the bill remains unchanged: it still creates powerful incentives for platforms to implement broad identity‑verification systems and to collect, store, and monitor sensitive user data.

While the bill never uses the phrase “digital ID,” the mechanics still point in that direction.

What’s New

The most notable addition in the CS is a new section governing AI instructional tools in schools (s. 1006.1495). This section applies to all schools; public, private, and VPK/pre‑K, and introduces new requirements for parental notice, opt‑outs, and access to student account activity.

What the school section requires:

Advance notice to parents before a student is given access to an AI instructional tool

A parental opt‑out , with alternative assignments provided in public schools

Access to student account activity, either through read‑only credentials or a response to a parent request within 30 days

The definition of “school” explicitly includes private schools, pulling them into a state‑mandated AI compliance framework for the first time.

What this means for data collection in schools:

Even though the school section appears modest, the operational requirements demand significant data infrastructure:

Identity‑linked student accounts

Schools and vendors must maintain persistent identifiers for every student to track access, enforce opt‑outs, and provide account activity.

Activity logging and retention

To provide “account activity,” vendors must log student interactions, store them, and make them retrievable. This creates a new layer of behavioral data collection inside classrooms.

Parent–child linkage systems

Schools must maintain accurate, verifiable parent–student relationships to fulfill access requests.

Vendor compliance systems

Schools will be pushed toward large AI vendors capable of meeting these requirements, increasing the likelihood of centralized data collection and long‑term retention.

No privacy guardrails

The bill does not include data‑minimization requirements, retention limits, biometric protections, profiling restrictions, or transparency mandates for vendors.

The school section avoids the most intrusive verification requirements only because schools already know student ages. However, it still expands the amount of data collected, stored, and shared within educational environments.

What Did Not Change: The Companion‑Chatbot Rules

The most concerning part of the bill, s. 501.9984, governing “companion chatbots”, remains largely intact.

Key requirements that remain unchanged:

Minors cannot create or maintain accounts without parental consent

Platforms must provide parents full access to all interactions

Parents can set time/day limits and block third‑party chats

Platforms must send real‑time alerts for self‑harm or harm‑to‑others expressions

Minors must receive hourly reminders that they are interacting with AI

Platforms must terminate accounts believed to be minors without consent

Data‑deletion rules apply after termination

Enforcement remains strong:

The Department of Legal Affairs can enforce violations under FDUTPA

Penalties can reach $50,000 per violation

A 45‑day cure period applies in most cases

The CS removes the private right of action but strengthens state enforcement

What this means for data collection and identity verification:

To comply with these requirements, platforms must be able to:

Reliably identify minors versus adults

Verify that a specific adult is the legal parent or guardian

Maintain ongoing parent–child account linkages

Monitor and store all interactions to provide parental access

Scan conversations for self‑harm or harm‑to‑others signals

These functions require persistent identity and relationship data, even though the bill never specifies how verification must occur. The liability pressure ensures that platforms will adopt the most reliable, and often the most invasive, verification tools available.

This is the same pattern seen in Utah, Arkansas, and Louisiana, where “child safety” laws led directly to broad identity checks for all users.

The Bigger Picture: Child Protection as the Gateway to Identity‑Linked Online Life

SB 482 follows a now‑familiar national pattern:

Declare an AI or child‑safety crisis Require platforms to protect minors Make enforcement impossible without identity verification Outsource the identity system to private companies Expand the system once it exists

The new school section improves transparency in classrooms, but it does not address the underlying verification and surveillance pressures in the companion‑chatbot rules. The deidentification provisions still allow broad internal data collection, retention, and use for analytics or model training.

The cumulative effect is clear: SB 482 continues to build the infrastructure for identity‑linked online access, even if unintentionally. The consequences will extend far beyond AI chatbots and into the broader digital lives of Florida families.

Share

Support Our Work

If you’ve been following our journey, you know we don’t sit on the sidelines. We show up in committee rooms, we read the bills no one else is reading, and we speak truth into spaces dominated by lobbyists and political insiders. But we can only do this because everyday Americans choose to stand with us.

Conservative Ladies has no corporate backers or deep‑pocket donors, just citizens and families who care about protecting children and preserving our freedoms. If this work matters to you, we would be grateful for your partnership. Whether it’s a monthly subscription or a one‑time gift of any amount, your support fuels our ability to educate, equip, and be a voice for “We the People” across the country. Thank you for standing with us as we continue this fight.

DONATE