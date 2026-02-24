Florida’s New Spy Unit? Breaking Down HB 945

Florida has introduced HB 945, a bill that would create a Statewide Counterintelligence and Counterterrorism Unit inside the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. This is not a task force or advisory group; it’s a fully operational intelligence unit with broad authority and very few guardrails.

What HB 945 Would Do

HB 945 establishes a permanent counterintelligence unit with teams embedded across the state. Their mission includes:

analyzing “patterns of life”

gathering actionable intelligence

identifying and neutralizing threats

coordinating with federal, state, and local agencies

executing arrests as part of counterintelligence operations

This is a major expansion of state‑level intelligence power.

The Broadest Definition in the Bill

The bill defines an “adversary intelligence entity” as:

“any… group or person whose actions, views, or opinions are inimical to the interests of this state.”

That is an extremely subjective standard.

It could be interpreted narrowly, or very broadly, depending on who holds power.

How This Interacts With the Antisemitism Task Force (SB 1072)

Florida is also advancing SB 1072, which uses the IHRA definition of antisemitism, a definition that blends real antisemitism with political speech about Israel.

When you put these two bills together, you get a concerning structure:

SB 1072 defines ideological categories

HB 945 creates the operational unit capable of acting on those categories

Even if that’s not the intent today, laws outlive the people who write them.

The Real Impact

HB 945 does not include protections for:

political advocacy

constitutionally protected speech

lawful protest

community organizations

Any time a state creates an intelligence unit with broad definitions and no guardrails, citizens should pay attention, regardless of political affiliation.

If Florida wants to build a counterintelligence unit, it must also build clear constitutional protections. Public safety and civil liberties are not mutually exclusive, but they must be balanced.

