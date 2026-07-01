By Julie Barrett | Conservative Ladies of America

On Monday evening, June 29, the House passed the Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act (H.R. 7757) by a vote of 267 to 117, with 47 members not voting. The bill passed under suspension of the rules, which requires a two-thirds majority rather than a simple majority.

On Monday morning I predicted it would pass with roughly 20 no votes, and only a small handful of Republicans.

I was wrong about the no votes and the way I was wrong tells you something important about where this fight is actually heading.

Before We Go Further

If you’re new to the KIDS Act and want to understand what’s actually in the bill before reading this update, I did a full deep dive on the negotiated text last week.

TLDR: the KIDS Act is not one bill. It is seven interlocking titles that together build a federal architecture for age identification, consent management, and minor surveillance through liability pressure, administrative rulemaking, and a mandatory FTC trigger that could produce centralized identity verification infrastructure without another congressional vote.

What happened Monday night is the next chapter of that story.

The Vote Breakdown

Final vote: 267 Yea, 117 Nay, 47 Not Voting

Republicans: 162 Yea, 32 Nay, 24 Not Voting Democrats: 104 Yea, 85 Nay, 23 Not Voting Independent: 1 Yea

I predicted roughly 20 no votes with a small handful of Republicans. I got 117: 32 Republicans and 85 Democrats.

Let’s talk about what those 117 no votes actually represent.

The Republican No Votes: A Freedom Caucus Revolt

The Republican no votes were not random. Look at the names: Biggs, Boebert, Burchett, Burlison, Cloud, Clyde, Crane, Davidson, DesJarlais, Downing, Fulcher, Gosar, Hageman, Harrigan, Loudermilk, Luna, Massie, McClintock, McCormick, Moore (AL), Norman, Ogles, Perry, Roy, Schweikert, Scott Austin, Self.

This is the Freedom Caucus and its ideological allies; the members most likely to read a 114-page bill and ask what it actually does rather than what it’s called. Jim Jordan voted yes, but the members who most consistently push back on government overreach voted no.

Rep. Warren Davidson said on X Monday night:

“’It’s for the kids’ may be sincere, but it’s also for the surveillance state and effectively establishes a mandate for digital ID. Bill authors already seek more content filtering and mass surveillance in the Senate version. No thank you. Wolves disguised as sheep. Nevertheless, I’ll acknowledge progress since 2024 when they tried to delegate definitions to the American Psychological Association (APA). This bill should be on a rule, subject to amendment. Not on suspension.”

Davidson’s point about suspension is worth flagging. Passing a 114-page bill under suspension of the rules means no amendments, no floor debate beyond limited time, and a two-thirds threshold. It’s a procedural vehicle designed to move non-controversial legislation quickly. Using it for a bill this consequential, one that Davidson himself describes as establishing a digital ID mandate, is a legitimate procedural grievance.

Rep Scott Perry voiced similar concerns yesterday:

“This bill, HR 7757, under the guise of ‘kids’ safety,’ is just more government creating a vehicle for mass surveillance — ultimately leading to a digital surveillance state that leads to suppression of privacy, free speech, and punitive action against dissenting views — all under the guise of child safety. This is the first phase. Pretty soon, everything you do will be tracked — and judged — by the government.”

Perry went further than any other member in connecting the KIDS Act to a broader surveillance trajectory. He cited the UK Online Safety Act, passed a year ago aimed at keeping children from accessing adult content, noting that the UK is now using it for age verification requirements for adults who must upload ID or do a facial scan to use any social media, and is now cracking down on dissenting political views.

This is what we’ve been shouting from the rooftops for months: what starts as child safety becomes the architecture for something else entirely.

Thomas Massie brought up the issue with 47 representatives not even bothering to vote on the bill:

“We just needed 12 more to vote No to stop this trojan-horse bill, because it takes 2/3 to pass under a suspension of the rules. Too many were afraid to vote against the ‘KIDS Act’ title, or didn’t know what the bill will really do, or just want government to have total control.”

Massie’s 12-vote margin observation is the most important tactical detail in the vote. The bill passed 267-117. Two thirds of 431 voting members is 287. The bill cleared that threshold, but not by much. And that math doesn’t include the 47 members who didn’t vote at all.

The 47 Who Didn’t Vote

In a suspension vote requiring two-thirds, absences function similarly to no votes. Forty-seven members were not recorded.

Notable Republican absences: Donalds, Emmer, Collins, Brecheen, Mace, Barr, Buchanan, Dunn, McCaul, Meuser, Miller (OH), Nehls, Owens, Spartz, Strong, Tiffany, Walberg.

Notable Democratic absences: Barragán, Castro (TX), Cohen, Craig, DeGette, Goldman (NY), Hayes, Horsford, Lynch, Moulton, Pettersen, Ramirez, Rivas, Scholten, Sykes, Thompson (MS), Vindman.

We don’t know why these members didn’t vote. Some may have had legitimate scheduling conflicts, but others may have made a deliberate choice to avoid being recorded on a bill with a politically difficult title. In a vote this close to the two-thirds threshold, the not-voting bloc deserves scrutiny.

The Democrat No Votes: A Civil Liberties Coalition

The 85 Democratic no votes are equally significant. Look at the names: Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, Omar, Pressley, Jayapal, Raskin, Khanna, McGovern, DeLauro, Bonamici.

This is the progressive civil liberties wing…members who opposed the bill not because they support harmful content but because they identified the same First Amendment and surveillance concerns the Freedom Caucus members identified from the other direction.

The ideological coalition opposing this bill, hard right conservatives and progressive civil liberties Democrats, is not an accident. It is what happens when people read what a bill actually does rather than what it’s named.

What Comes Next: My Senate Prediction

I said Monday evening that the KIDS Act likely dies in the Senate. I’m standing by that prediction.

The Senate’s version of KOSA, the centerpiece of the KIDS Act, includes a duty of care provision requiring platforms to exercise reasonable care in protecting minors. The House version removed it. Senator Blumenthal called the House version “toothless and tepid” and declared it “dead in the Senate” before the ink was dry. Senator Blackburn said removing the duty of care means tech companies continue “putting profit before the safety of our children.”

Senator Cruz is planning his own Senate markup of a kids’ safety package, one that could include duty of care language, AI preemption provisions, and other elements the House version omits.

The House and Senate are not negotiating from the same starting point. They reflect fundamentally different theories of what the bill should accomplish. The House version sets a federal floor and allows states to go stronger. The Senate version wants a more aggressive federal framework.

The July 4 deadline Blackburn was pushing for a White House deal on her KOSA package is fast approaching and looks like it could come and go with no deal. The legislative calendar is compressing. The Freedom Caucus members who voted no Monday are not going to become more supportive of a Senate version that includes duty of care language and potentially AI preemption.

The KIDS Act passed the House, but I don’t see any way that it is going to pass the Senate in its current form.

What the Vote Actually Revealed

The most important thing Monday’s vote revealed is not that the bill passed, it’s who voted no and why.

Thirty-two Republicans and 85 Democrats looked at a bill called the Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act, a title carefully designed to make opposition politically costly, and voted no anyway. Warren Davidson called it a mandate for digital ID. Scott Perry called it the first phase of mass surveillance. Thomas Massie called it a Trojan horse.

These are not fringe positions. These are sitting members of Congress, on the record, using language that maps directly onto the analytical framework I’ve been writing about for months.

The infrastructure is the constant; the justification is the variable.

The KIDS Act called the justification child safety. One hundred seventeen members of Congress looked past the justification and saw the infrastructure.

Twelve more and it would have failed.

TAKE ACTION

Call the US Senate switchboard to leave a message for your senators and tell them to vote NO on the KIDS Act - and KOSA (the Senate bill)! (202) 224-3121

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Julie Barrett is the Founder and President of Conservative Ladies of America. She has testified in opposition to app store accountability and age verification legislation in multiple states.

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