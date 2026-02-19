For months now, we’ve been watching states across the country sprint to outdo one another with sweeping “age verification” mandates. It’s been fast, furious, and increasingly reckless, a legislative arms race where each new bill pushes the boundaries a little further than the last.

It has become a national game of age‑verification whack‑a‑mole.

And now, Wisconsin has delivered the most extreme version yet: a bill that doesn’t just regulate content, or platforms, or parental consent. Wisconsin has now passed a law that targets the infrastructure of the internet itself.

AB 105, passed the House in March of 2025 and passed the Senate on February 18, 2026. It now heads to the governor to be signed into law. AB 105 is the first statewide VPN ban in the United States. This give the state a legally enforceable mandate requiring websites to identify and block any IP address “linked to or known to be a virtual private network system or provider.”

And the Senate added an amendment before passing that went even further by explicitly adding “virtual private network provider” to the list of regulated business entities, making VPNs themselves subject to the bill’s enforcement structure.

This is the most aggressive, far‑reaching internet‑access restriction any state has enacted in decades.

The Trojan Horse: Age Verification as a Vehicle for Internet Control

AB 105 follows the pattern we’re seeing across the country:

Define “material harmful to minors”

Require identity‑based age verification for websites with more than one‑third such content

Create a private right of action so anyone can sue

But Wisconsin didn’t stop there.

They added a provision requiring any covered website to:

“prevent persons from accessing the website from an internet protocol address or internet protocol address range that is linked to or known to be a virtual private network system or virtual private network provider.”

This is unprecedented.

No other state has gone this far.



Wisconsin is the first state to legislate the technical architecture of the internet and to do so in a way that undermines cybersecurity, privacy, and the ability of citizens to access lawful content anonymously.

Why This VPN Ban Is So Extreme

VPNs are not fringe tools. They are not used only by people trying to hide illicit activity. They are foundational to modern digital life.

VPNs protect:

Remote workers

Journalists

Abuse survivors

Whistleblowers

Students

Travelers

Military families

Corporate networks

Healthcare systems

Everyday people who simply want privacy

They are also used by:

Hospitals

Universities

Financial institutions

Government agencies

Law enforcement

Blocking VPNs doesn’t just inconvenience people. It breaks the internet.

It forces individuals to expose their IP address — a piece of personal data that can reveal location, identity, and browsing behavior. It forces businesses to re‑engineer their networks. It forces families to choose between privacy and access.

And it sets a precedent that government can decide which privacy tools you are allowed to use.

The Constitutional Problems Are Massive

This law is a First Amendment, Fourth Amendment, and Dormant Commerce Clause nightmare. Here’s why.

1. It restricts access to lawful speech

Adults have a constitutional right to access legal content without being forced to identify themselves.

2. It eliminates anonymous speech

The Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed that anonymity is protected speech.

3. It compels disclosure of personal information

Requiring identity‑based age verification forces citizens to hand over government IDs or sensitive transactional data.

4. It bans privacy tools

Forcing users to browse without a VPN is a form of compelled exposure.

5. It regulates out‑of‑state businesses

Websites across the country must now comply with Wisconsin’s VPN‑blocking mandate, a Dormant Commerce Clause violation.

6. It is technically impossible to implement

VPN IP ranges change constantly. Cloud servers are shared by hospitals, schools, and businesses. Blocking them breaks essential services.

This law isn’t just unconstitutional, it’s unworkable.

The Broader Pattern: “Age Verification Whack‑A‑Mole”

We’re seeing a coordinated policy trend across the country:

Age verification for social media

Age verification for online content

Age verification for AI

Age verification for app stores

Age verification for gaming

Age verification for browsing

Each of these bills chips away at digital privacy, normalizes identity checks, and expands government authority over online life.

And now, Wisconsin has escalated the game by adding a VPN ban.

Bad Ideas Spread Like Wildfire

If Wisconsin gets away with this, other states will copy it.

If other states copy it, the federal government will take notice.

If the federal government takes notice, we are one step closer to a national digital ID system.

This is not about protecting kids.

This is about controlling access and collecting sensitive personal data.

And the VPN ban is the clearest evidence yet.

Join Us for Today’s Livestream

On today’s livestream we’ll be breaking down Wisconsin’s bill, plus an update on the national trend. We’ll also be updating on other important policies moving forward in Congress and around the country that impact all of us.

Join us today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT

Support Our Work

If you’ve been following our journey, you know we don’t sit on the sidelines. We show up in committee rooms, we read the bills no one else is reading, and we speak truth into spaces dominated by lobbyists and political insiders. But we can only do this because everyday Americans choose to stand with us.

Conservative Ladies has no corporate backers or deep‑pocket donors, just citizens and families who care about protecting children and preserving our freedoms. If this work matters to you, we would be grateful for your partnership. Whether it’s a monthly subscription or a one‑time gift of any amount, your support fuels our ability to educate, equip, and be a voice for “We the People” across the country. Thank you for standing with us as we continue this fight.

DONATE