By Julie Barrett | Conservative Ladies of America

I’ve had many people reach out to me in the last couple of weeks about a “merger” of American and Israeli militaries. Truthfully, I hadn’t been analyzing the NDAA that addresses this matter, so I didn’t have a good answer. But given the number of questions, and then the sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham on July 11, 2026, which has kicked off a lot of discussion about this, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu making the rounds on Sunday news shows, I decided it was worth digging in.

Here’s what I found.

It’s not a “merger.”

Let’s clear this up first, because the word “merger” is doing a lot of work online right now, and it isn’t fully accurate. The provision people are talking about is Section 219 (formerly Section 224) of the House’s draft FY2027 National Defense Authorization Act (the NDAA is the annual bill that authorizes military policy and spending), titled the “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative.” House Armed Services Chairman Mike Rogers, one of the bill’s authors, has pushed back directly on the merger framing, saying the section simply designates a single, senior official to coordinate existing initiatives.

That’s true, but it’s not the whole story.

What the bill text actually says

I pulled the actual bill language (H.R. 8800, Chairman’s Mark) rather than relying on summaries.

Here’s what Section 219 (formerly Section 224) does:

It requires the Secretary of Defense to designate an “executive agent”, a formal role already used elsewhere in the Pentagon, responsible for synchronizing cooperative efforts between the United States and Israel across ten named domains, including:

Counter-unmanned systems

Missile and air defense

Artificial intelligence, quantum, and autonomous systems

Directed energy

Cyber defense and electronic warfare

Biotechnology and medical defense

Network integration and data fusion

Defense industrial base co-production

Unlike routine bilateral cooperation, this executive agent carries precedence authority under DoD Directive 5101.01. That means, within its scope, it can take priority over other Pentagon offices (including those responsible for technology security and export controls) when advancing U.S.-Israel programs.

The agent’s responsibilities include identifying Israeli-origin technology for integration into U.S. weapons programs, building frameworks for joint ventures and co-production with Israeli industry, and accelerating the transition of these technologies from research into actual U.S. procurement. The bill also requires an interim briefing to Congress within 180 days and annual reports through 2030. Those reports must include recommendations for “promoting the long-term integration of joint capabilities” between the two countries (the bill’s exact words).

The United States already buys plenty of Israeli technology under existing authorities. This creates a dedicated institutional advocate and pipeline to go much further.

So: not a merger of militaries, but a formal, standing, reportable mechanism, with dedicated high-level authority, for weaving Israeli defense technology and industrial capacity into American weapons systems in a way that didn’t previously exist.

Why this matters is bigger than what’s in the text

Here’s the pattern I’ve learned to watch for in any piece of legislation: the stated justification for a bill can change from year to year, but the infrastructure it builds tends to stick around long after the original justification is forgotten.

The justification here is straightforward: staying ahead in AI, drones, and missile defense. But the infrastructure being built is a permanent coordinating office with precedence authority, a dedicated procurement pipeline, and reporting apparatus that operates partially outside the annual foreign aid process. Once contracts, licensing agreements, and co-production deals are in place, they become extremely difficult to unwind, as we saw when Türkiye was removed from the F-35 program, which caused billions in extra costs and major delays. The Quincy Institute warns that this structure risks making U.S. support for Israel more opaque by converting visible aid into entrenched industrial cooperation that receives less regular congressional scrutiny.

That’s the part worth considering regardless of how you feel about the underlying U.S.-Israel relationship. Right now, aid to Israel runs through a visible, annual process; Congress votes, the public can see the number, and a future Congress can change it. Section 224 would build something adjacent to that: contracts, licensing agreements, and co-production deals that don’t get revisited in the same way every year.

In Netanyahu’s own words

We don’t have to guess how the Israeli government views this initiative. On June 1, 2026, weeks before the House Armed Services Committee released its NDAA Chairman’s Mark, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a letter to Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) after their meeting in Israel. In it, Netanyahu described the desired shift as a “new framework of joint defense cooperation, co-development, co-production and mutual investment” spanning “advanced missile defense, artificial intelligence unmanned systems, cybersecurity and next generation military platforms.”

Days later, Stutzman introduced House Resolution 1339, explicitly titled as supporting “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Initiative.” The resolution calls for a new U.S.-Israel framework (joint development, co-production, and mutual investment) now reflected in Section 219 of the NDAA.

This is a fairly direct confirmation, from the Israeli Prime Minister himself, that Section 219 is not being framed by its architects as a minor coordination tweak. It is described, in Netanyahu’s own language, as the beginning of a new era of deeper integration. That language lines up closely with the ten cooperation domains and long-term integration goals written into the bill.

This isn’t a partisan complaint

One more thing worth noting: opposition to Section 219 (formerly 224) isn’t coming from one side of the aisle. Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie has said he’ll force a floor amendment to strip the provision, arguing plainly that “we are a sovereign country.” California Democrat Ro Khanna has joined Massie in pushing to strip the provision, along with Rep. Jim McGovern. Independently, Vermont’s Bernie Sanders and Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen have both raised concerns about the lack of oversight built into the provision.

Where things stand right now

Both the House and Senate Armed Services Committees have approved versions containing the provision (Section 219 in the House, Section 1217 in the Senate). The House bill has faced procedural hurdles in the Rules Committee, and Senator Graham’s death has further narrowed the Senate Republican majority at a critical moment. As of this writing, it is unclear when (or if) the provision will reach the floor in its current form. The bill remains a must-pass piece of legislation, but procedural delays and current Senate math make the final outcome uncertain.

I don’t know how this plays out. What I do know is that this is a live, moving piece of legislation, not a settled rumor, and it’s worth reading for yourself rather than relying on any single account of it, including mine.

You can find the full text of Section 219 (formerly Section 224) in the House Armed Services Committee’s Chairman’s Mark of the FY2027 NDAA, starting on page 40. I’d encourage you to read it and draw your own conclusions.

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