By Julie Barrett, Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

Yesterday, First Lady Melania Trump convened 45 nations at the U.S. Department of State for the inaugural summit of Fostering the Future Together, a global coalition built around a mission most parents instinctively support: expanding children’s access to technology and education while protecting them in digital spaces.

Some of what happened yesterday was genuinely very good. However, some of what was in that room should give every parent pause. So, let’s break it down…

What They Got Right

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson said something that needed to be said in that room, in front of 45 nations. In his remarks on child online safety, he put it plainly: overly broad or poorly designed regulations risk “undermining parental authority by inserting government bureaucrats in the place of mothers and fathers.” He was explicit that the goal of child online safety policy must be to empower parents, not replace them.

The Take It Down Act was named as the legislative model. This is the law Melania championed that targets non-consensual intimate imagery and deepfake abuse of children. It is narrowly scoped, targets a documented and serious harm, and doesn’t require government ID to access the internet. That’s exactly what good child protection legislation looks like: specific, harm-targeted, and respectful of the family’s role.

Estonia, Costa Rica, and Ukraine came with actual programs, not just aspiration. Estonia described a national “AI Leap” initiative combining learning tools with teacher training, backed by research, with an explicit safety-by-design framework. Costa Rica called internet access a constitutional right, reported a 22-point reduction in the digital divide in vulnerable communities, and stated clearly: “Access without safety is not progress. It is exposure.” Ukraine, running a digital education infrastructure during active war, described a platform that gives parents real visibility into their child’s learning, not surveillance of the child, but engagement tools for the family.

Bolivia told the truth. Their First Lady stood up and said what the room needed to hear; that for thousands of children in her country, the challenge isn’t how to use AI, it’s whether they will ever touch it at all. She reframed the whole conversation: technology cannot become a new form of exclusion. That perspective is the moral anchor this coalition needs.

Deputy Secretary Landau raised the dependency concern. He quoted the First Lady’s own words that children should use AI as a tool but never let it replace their personal intelligence and shared the story of a Stanford student who had become so dependent on AI that he couldn’t finish his own sentences. That’s not an abstraction, it’s happening right now, in real time, to real kids.

Who Was in the Room

Here is where I have to be honest with you, because this is the part that the press release glosses over.

The tech companies who shared the stage with 45 world leaders were OpenAI, Palantir, xAI, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Adobe, and Zoom.

Some of those belong at an education summit. Others require explanation.

Palantir is a defense and surveillance contractor. Their core business is building data intelligence platforms for government agencies and the military. They are not an education company. Their presence at a child-focused EdTech summit, with no stated role or explanation, is a question that deserves an answer.

Meta has spent years before Congressional committees answering for documented harms to children on their platforms. Their presence as a coalition partner, not as a company being held accountable, but as a celebrated “tech visionary”, is worth noting.

Google and Meta’s free tools come with data relationships. When the OSTP Director announced that Melania had secured “hundreds of millions of dollars in commitments from the private sector and nonprofits to provide free AI tools to students, educators, and parents”, that sounds like generosity, but “free” tools from advertising companies are not neutral gifts. The interaction data from millions of students is the value exchange. Nobody in that room said that out loud.

I am not saying these companies should be excluded from conversations about education. I am saying that a coalition whose stated goal includes “sponsoring new tech-focused legislation” and which includes these companies as founding partners needs transparent accountability structures that were not evident yesterday.

The Teacher Question

I want to spend a moment on something that came up repeatedly in the session, because it reflects a genuine values divide that parents need to pay attention to.

Multiple nations (Bosnia, Lithuania, Montenegro, and others) said explicitly that teachers are essential and that AI must be a tool to support teachers, not replace them. The Bosnia First Lady said it directly: “Teachers remain essential for the development of curiosity, values, and responsibility in children. It is therefore important that we use artificial intelligence as a tool of support to teachers and not as a replacement for them.”

This is exactly right, and I want to be clear about why it matters beyond the obvious.

The teacher-student relationship is not just a delivery mechanism for information. A good teacher sees a child. They notice when something is wrong at home, when a kid is struggling socially, when a student who has been disengaged suddenly lights up over a particular topic. They make judgment calls that no algorithm can replicate because those calls are rooted in knowing a specific human being over time.

AI can tell you a student answered 14 math problems incorrectly. A teacher can tell you that the same student hasn’t eaten today and that’s why.

When Secretary McMahon described the Alpha School model where each student has an individual AI tutor for the first two hours of the day, she presented it as an unqualified success. Students mastering material at twice the national benchmark rate. And I don’t doubt the academic metrics. But I’d want to ask: what are those children learning about how to learn? What are they building in terms of resilience, struggle tolerance, and the ability to sit with not-knowing before finding an answer? And who is watching the whole child, not just the performance data?

The goal should be AI that gives teachers more time for the human work with fewer administrative tasks, better-organized data, faster identification of where a student needs help, so that the teacher can do more of what only teachers can do. Not AI that does the teaching while the teacher watches.

It’s important to keep in mind that the tools being celebrated - personalized AI tutors, adaptive learning systems, behavioral analysis platforms are built on continuous data collection about individual children. And that is where we need to talk about guardrails.

What’s Missing: The Policy Architecture That Wasn’t There

I’ve spent the last several months tracking AI and tech policy from statehouses to the U.S. Senate, and I’ll tell you the pattern I’ve seen every time: the right values get stated, and then the implementation architecture hands those values to the wrong people.

Yesterday’s summit stated the right values repeatedly. What it didn’t discuss at all are the mechanisms that make those values real.

Here’s what was absent from an all-day session on AI, children, and education:

Data minimization. Which data may an AI system collect from a child in a classroom? The answer should be: only what is necessary to perform the specific educational function for which it was deployed. An AI math tutor should be able to collect math performance data. It should not be building a behavioral profile of the child. This distinction was never drawn.

Retention limits. How long can vendors keep your child’s data? Most EdTech contracts today have no meaningful answer to that question. Data collected in third grade can theoretically persist indefinitely. The policy answer must include interaction data to expire with the school year; deletion means actual deletion including from training datasets. This was never discussed.

Prohibition on predictive behavioral scoring. Modern AI education platforms don’t just track academic performance, they build behavioral profiles that include attention patterns, emotional state inferences, “risk scores” predicting dropout likelihood, and assessments of family stress inferred from performance changes. These profiles can follow a child through their entire educational career and shape the opportunities they’re offered. Prohibiting this use without independent human review and parental notification is a baseline protection. It wasn’t mentioned.

Government access firewalls. When AI systems in schools flag content such as a student’s writing, a concerning search pattern, a behavioral anomaly…where does that flag go? The answer should be: to a human educator with professional judgment and existing mandatory reporting obligations. Not to an automated pipeline that routes to a government database. The White House AI legislative framework referenced in this summit contains architecture that creates exactly that pipeline. The summit didn’t address it.

Vendor accountability. The companies that deploy AI tools in schools should not be able to contractually disclaim liability for data breaches, prohibit families from suing in court through forced arbitration clauses, or use student data to train their next commercial model. Parents should have a private right of action, not just access to an attorney general who may or may not prioritize their case. None of this was discussed, in a room full of the vendors it would govern.

Parental authority that is real, not ceremonial. Chairman Ferguson said the right thing about empowering parents, but parental empowerment without data minimization, retention limits, profiling prohibitions, and vendor accountability isn’t sovereignty it’s enrollment into a system families can’t actually control once they’re inside it. Clicking a consent checkbox is not the same as retaining ongoing rights over your child’s data.

Why This Matters Right Now

Here is the part I need you to pay close attention to.

The OSTP Director told this room of 45 nations that the White House released a national AI legislative framework “just last week” and called on Congress to strengthen online protections for children. This summit is not happening in isolation. It is building international political momentum for domestic legislation that has not yet been defined.

We have been down this road before. We’ve seen “parental empowerment” language lead to mandatory government ID to download an app. We’ve seen “child safety” become the justification for behavioral monitoring infrastructure. We’ve seen “free tools for students” mean data pipelines flowing to advertising companies.

The coalition’s stated goals include sponsoring new tech-focused legislation. The companies in that room will have a role in shaping what that legislation says. The 45 nations who attended will provide political cover for its passage.

That is exactly why the guardrails need to be defined now, in public, by parents before the drafts are written behind closed doors.

Where We Go from Here

The gaps I’ve outlined above are not obscure technical details; they are the difference between a coalition that genuinely protects children and one that protects the appearance of protecting children while the real decisions get made in contract language parents never see.

At Conservative Ladies of America, this is where our work is focused right now. We are in the trenches on these questions; tracking the legislation this summit will generate, analyzing the policy frameworks being built around it, and developing solutions that start with the family rather than the vendor or the government agency.

Fostering the Future Together has good intentions and some genuinely good participants. What it needs now is the architecture to make those intentions binding. That architecture doesn’t write itself, and it won’t come from the companies who were celebrated as partners in that room yesterday.

It has to come from parents who have read the fine print.

If you want to support that work - keeping a parent voice in these policy rooms, in these hearings, and in these conversations before the drafts are written, please consider making a donation or upgrading to a paid subscription below. This is how we stay in the fight.

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