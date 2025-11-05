While the government has been shutdown, Congress has continued to propose new legislation and resolutions almost everyday. Hundreds of bills. But most government services shut down, impacting the American people and their constitutional rights. Why should our constitutional rights be paused because Congress can’t do their job?

“Law-abiding Americans shouldn’t lose their Second Amendment rights every time Washington fails to do its job.” Rep. Ben Cline, R-VA

That’s why we are happy to see HR 5874, Firearm Access During Shutdowns Act, introduced in the House on October 31, 2025. This bill ensures that key federal operations related to firearms enforcement and export licensing continue, even during a lapse in appropriations.

What the Bill Does

H.R.5874 doesn’t expand gun rights. It protects access by keeping essential systems running when the government shuts down. Specifically, it designates the following services as “emergency” functions:

FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) This system is required for legal firearm purchases. If it shuts down, so does access.

ATF’s Enforcement Programs and Services These operations regulate dealers, transfers, and licensing.

Department of Commerce – Bureau of Industry and Security Ensures continued processing of export licenses for firearms and related products.

Department of State – Directorate of Defense Trade Controls Also focused on export licensing for firearms.

By classifying these as emergency services under federal law (31 U.S. Code § 1342), the bill ensures they remain operational and that the employees involved are exempt from furlough.

In plain terms:

This bill ensures that citizens can continue to legally purchase firearms during a government shutdown.

Without it, background checks could stall, dealers could be blocked from processing transfers, and export licensing could freeze, all because of budget gridlock in Washington.

HR 5874 about ensuring that rights and legal access don’t become collateral damage in political standoffs.

What Comes Next

HR 5874 has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee and the Committee on Foreign Affairs. It’s backed by a coalition of over 20 representatives, signaling strong support from Second Amendment advocates.

We’ll be watching closely. If you want to help educate others, share this post and encourage your network to track the bill’s progress.

