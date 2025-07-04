“My God! How little do my countrymen know what precious blessings they are in possession of, and which no other people on earth enjoy.”

~Thomas Jefferson

It can be easy to focus on what’s broken in our country. And there’s plenty that needs fixing. But today, I hope we’ll each take a moment to pause and remember what a gift it is to live in the United States of America.

Our freedom, our founding principles, our ability to speak, worship, and raise our families without government interference—these are blessings worth recognizing, and they are worth defending.

That's what we're doing every day at Conservative Ladies of America. We're working to protect and preserve the America our Founders envisioned—by educating citizens, engaging lawmakers, and equipping everyday people to speak up and push back.

We don’t have big donors or national backing. We rely on people like you who believe this country is worth fighting for.

Thank you for standing with us. I hope you have a safe, joy-filled, meaningful Independence Day.

~Julie Barrett

Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

God bless America.

