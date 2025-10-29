You can’t claim to protect children by locking them out of the future.

And that’s exactly what Congress is attempting to do.

The GUARD Act, introduced by Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) with bipartisan support, would make it illegal for anyone under 18 to use AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Claude, or Grok. It would also require every user, adult or child, to verify their identity through government ID or biometric data just to log in.

It’s being sold as a child-safety bill, but the fine print tells another story. It’s the next step toward a national digital ID system, one that treats online access as a privilege granted by the state, not a right protected by the Constitution.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s April 2025 Executive Order on AI Education calls for AI in every classroom to prepare students for the workforce of the future. So which is it? Is AI the future of learning, or a danger to be banned?

The contradictions are staggering. Under the GUARD Act, a high-schooler using ChatGPT for homework could be breaking federal law. A teacher using an AI tutor like Khanmigo could face penalties for “enabling minor access.”

And this isn’t happening in isolation. The GUARD Act appears to be modeled after the App Store Accountability Act another federal bill that would require ID verification for every app download. Together, they build the same infrastructure: digital IDs, centralized databases, and surveillance dressed up as “safety.”

Yes, we need to protect kids from real online dangers. But surrendering privacy and parental authority to the government isn’t the answer.

Child safety should empower parents, not replace them.

Parental rights shouldn’t require a passport.

Education shouldn’t be criminalized.

Now is the time to speak up. Contact your representatives, ask hard questions, and demand smarter solutions that keep kids safe without building a digital surveillance state.

