This Thanksgiving, we reflect on the blessings in our lives and the enduring principles that make our nation exceptional. As President Donald J. Trump proclaimed in 2020:

“On Thanksgiving Day, we thank God for the abundant blessings in our lives. As we gather with family and friends to celebrate this season of generosity, hope, and gratitude, we commemorate America’s founding traditions of faith, family, and friendship, and give thanks for the principles of freedom, liberty, and democracy that make our country exceptional in the history of the world.”

From the very beginning of our nation, Thanksgiving has been a time to acknowledge God’s providence. In his 1789 Thanksgiving Proclamation, President George Washington encouraged Americans “to recommend to the people of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer, to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many and signal favors of Almighty God.”

“Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” ~1 Thessalonians 5:18

May this Thanksgiving bring joy, gratitude, and togetherness to your homes. We wish each of you a happy and blessed Thanksgiving. God bless America!