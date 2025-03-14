Today on Womansplaining LIVE we went in-depth on HB 1296 which passed the Washington House at 2:15am today and now moves to the Senate. Everything you need to know, plus a look at some of the even more egregious laws enacted in the last few years that perhaps you’ve forgotten about are available on replay. Please do share this video with every parent in Washington State you know!



TOMORROW: Washington State Extremism and Mass Violence Task Force

The task force is meeting on zoom tomorrow from 9-11:30AM. You can watch the meeting HERE

The task force is no longer allowing for verbal comments during their meeting and only taking written comments that they will [supposedly] read aloud (probably only the comments they want you to hear). Please tune in if you can. It’s good for the task force to know that many citizens are watching.

WA legislature awarded $247,000 to the Attorney General's office for an "extremism and mass violence" task force that kicked off last November.

For more than 2 years prior, the ATGs office had been in discussions with Cynthia Miller-Idriss of PERIL (Polarization & Extremism Research & Innovation Lab) about contracting her to advise the members of the task force upon its funding/creation. WA ATG has agreed to pay Idriss up to $40,000 Washington taxpayer dollars and a rate of $275/hour. That's a nice chunk of change for participating in a zoom meeting 6 times/year.

This is not the only out-of-state consultant WA has hired to target “right wing extremism.” More details to come. In the meantime, log on to the meeting tomorrow so the task force knows you’re watching! https://atg-wa.zoom.us/j/85398088919

We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE