HB 1971 Exposed: Is Washington Overloading Kids with Gender-Affirming Hormones

Conservative Ladies of America
Mar 25, 2025
Bill of the Day Alert!

Today, we’re unpacking Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1971 from Washington State—a bill that mandates insurance cover a FULL 12-month supply of hormone therapy, including gender-affirming care for kids of ANY age. Starting January 2026, this could mean stockpiles of testosterone, estrogen, and puberty blockers handed out with no age limit. Washington already protects this care— so why push further? Is this about access… or ideology?

In this video we dive into the risks for kids, unanswered questions about long-term effects, and why this bill sailed through with ZERO opposition. Should we expand gender-affirming care, or is it reckless overreach?

