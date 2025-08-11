By Julie Barrett, Founder, Conservative Ladies of America (and Conservative Ladies of Washington)

Part 1 of 4

Four and a half years ago, my world turned upside down when a social worker at Seattle Children’s Hospital and my distressed 14-year-old made mental health decisions without my husband or me. Then just one year later, we learned that our Washington state high school was secretly socially transitioning our other daughter. Those moments have sent me down the rabbit hole, chasing the laws, policies, and funding that let the state of Washington sideline parents. Today, I’m diving into a new program: HearMeWA, a youth safety hotline launched in 2024 by the Washington Attorney General’s Office (AGO). It promises to be a lifeline for kids, but as a parent who’s seen the state’s anti-parent agenda up close, I’m sounding the alarm: this program is not what it seems. Could HearMeWA be another tool to bypass parents, especially in light of laws like SB 5599? Let’s unpack it and I’ll show you why every parent needs to pay attention.

What Is HearMeWA?

HearMeWA is pitched as a free, 24/7 safety and well-being helpline for Washington youth up to age 25. According to the AGO’s 2025 Annual Report, it’s designed to connect young people to support systems for issues like bullying, depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts. The program, which went live on April 30, 2024, claims to be “antiracist, trauma-informed, and youth-centered"...but these buzzwords raise big red flag: “antiracism” will be used to push ideological agendas that sideline parents, and “trauma-informed” will likely prioritize state counselors over families who know their kids best.

The "helpline" lets kids reach out via phone (888-537-1634), text (738477), a mobile app, or a web-based tip form, all available in multiple languages and compliant with ADA guidelines. Crisis counselors, trained by the Sandy Hook Promise National Crisis Center, handle reports and connect youth to resources like schools, behavioral health providers, or even law enforcement.

The program’s roots trace back to 2016, when a Kennewick youth’s advocacy for mental health support, particularly for LGBTQIA2S+ youth, spurred the Legislature to act. By 2021, Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill (ESSB) 5092 funneled $2.5 million into HearMeWA through the state budget, passed along party lines (*it is noteworthy, however, that the bill to create the helpline was sponsored by several republican senators. It didn’t pass through the legislature but was funded in the budget instead). Fueled by a whopping $2.5 million budget injection, HearMeWA’s funding raises questions—why such a hefty sum for a program reaching only 20 of 39 counties per the 2025 report? The AGO assembled a team, collaborated with a Youth Advisory Group (YAG) of 25 diverse teens and young adults, and launched the program after years of planning. On paper, it’s about giving kids a voice. But as someone who’s watched Washington’s policies erode parental rights, it's a recipe for destroying the family and alienating children from loving parents.

How It Works

Here’s how HearMeWA operates: Youth can report concerns about themselves or others, anonymously if they choose, through one of the four contact methods. Trained crisis counselors assess the report’s urgency—life-safety (e.g., active shooter, suicidal ideation), urgent (e.g., harassment, sexual assault), or critical (e.g., bullying, depression). Depending on the issue, counselors may de-escalate, refer kids to community resources, or notify agencies like schools (66% of referrals), law enforcement (14%), 911 (11%), or Child Protective Services (8%). Unlike other helplines, HearMeWA lets users track their reports with a tip ID and password, ensuring follow-up.

Sounds comprehensive, but here’s where my alarm bells go off. The anonymity option, combined with the “quick exit” button on the website (so kids can hide their activity if a parent walks in), feels like a deliberate nod to secrecy. The report mentions discussions about the Public Records Act, which could mean sensitive tip details aren’t as private as kids think. Worse, HearMeWA’s structure aligns suspiciously with SB 5599 (2023), which allows the state to hide kids seeking “gender-affirming care” or abortions without parental notification. If a teen reports a mental health crisis to HearMeWA, could they be funneled into services that cut parents out entirely? Given Washington’s track record, I’m not optimistic.

Why Parents Should Care

Washington’s youth are in crisis, and the numbers prove it. The 2023 Healthy Youth Survey, cited in the HearMeWA report, shows 33% of sixth graders faced bullying, 30% of 10th graders felt hopeless, and 15% of students in grades 8, 10, and 12 considered suicide. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth up to age 25. As a parent, my heart aches for these kids, but I know parents, not state programs, are best positioned to help. HearMeWA’s “youth-centered” approach, with its focus on BIPOC and LGBTQIA2S+ youth, sounds inclusive but raises red flags when paired with laws like SB 5599, which lets kids access services without parental consent. Add HB 1296, signed in May 2025, to the mix—it promises parental rights like record access but expands OSPI’s power to enforce student privacy policies, prohibiting parent access to student medical and mental health records and potentially enabling HearMeWA’s anonymous reporting to bypass parents. OSPI’s silence on HB 1296’s implementation only fuels distrust. With tips from only 20 of 39 counties and 57% of awareness coming from schools, parents must ask: Is HearMeWA helping kids or pushing a state agenda?

And let’s talk about schools. The report notes that 57% of tip form users heard about HearMeWA through schools. Schools are also pushing the 988 crisis line, which, as I’ve warned before, can lead to kids being whisked away to medical facilities without parental consent. If HearMeWA is another school-promoted tool, parents need to ask: What are our kids being told, and who’s steering them toward these programs?

Stay Vigilant, Parents

HearMeWA might “sound” like it has good intentions, but in a state where laws like SB 5599 and OSPI’s student privacy policies prioritize youth autonomy over parental rights, this is very dangerous and will connect youth to activists.

I urge you to learn more about HearMeWA. Check your kids’ school materials - are they promoting this hotline? Talk to your teens about what they’re seeing online, especially on platforms like Snapchat or YouTube, where HearMeWA’s ads are running. And demand transparency from the AGO—email them at InfoHearMeWA@atg.wa.gov to ask how they’re protecting parental rights.

Communication with your teens is KEY!!

Don’t Let HearMeWA Silence Parents—Act Now!

This is just the beginning of exposing HearMeWA’s hidden dangers. Next week, my explosive YouTube video will rip into the program’s first-year data—161 reports, glaring gaps, and why the numbers scream trouble for families. Don’t miss it! If this sets your parental instincts ablaze like it does mine, join the fight with CLA/CLW. Subscribe to our mission, donate to fuel our battle, and share this post with every parent you know. Together, we must alert parents and empower them stand against state overreach and keep our kids safe where they belong—with their parents. Stand up, speak out, and stay tuned!

DONATE

*CLA and CLW are 501(c)4 non profit organizations.