Last month’s landmark verdict in K.G.M. v. Meta et al. sent a clear message: social media platforms can be held liable for the harms their products cause children. The jury found Meta and YouTube responsible not for the content on their platforms, but for the architecture of addiction built into their design; the algorithmic feeds, the infinite scroll, the engagement-maximizing features engineered to keep your child on the platform as long as possible. It was a significant moment, and a correct diagnosis of a real harm.

What followed, however, deserves far more scrutiny than it has received.

In the wake of that verdict, lawmakers and advocates accelerated their push for age verification mandates and parental consent requirements for minors on social media. The logic seems straightforward: verify that users are children, require parental sign-off, keep kids safer online. It sounds like a reasonable response to a documented harm.

It isn’t. And understanding why requires understanding one foundational fact about how platforms like Meta, Google, and YouTube actually operate.

Your child’s data is gold.

Not metaphorically. Literally. User data is the core commodity that powers everything these platforms do; how they generate revenue, how they refine their products, how they build and train the artificial intelligence systems that will define the next decade of technology. The more precise, verified, and demographically confirmed that data is, the more valuable it becomes.

Right now, platforms know a great deal about your child, but much of it is inferred. They know what your child watches, clicks, and engages with. They make educated guesses about age based on behavior and self-reported information. They build probabilistic profiles. Useful, but imperfect.

Age verification mandates fix that imperfection…for the platforms.

When a law requires your child’s age to be verified before accessing a platform, someone has to submit something real: a government-issued ID, a credit card, a verified phone number, a parental consent form completed through the platform’s own infrastructure. That transaction converts your child from a probabilistic profile into a confirmed identity. The platform now knows, with legal-grade certainty, exactly how old your child is, who their parent is, and what household they belong to.

Before verification: an algorithm making educated guesses about a user who might be thirteen.

After verification: an algorithm with a confirmed thirteen-year-old, their parent’s identity, and a legally documented consent record, all collected and stored by the same company the law was supposedly regulating.

This does not make the algorithm less dangerous. It makes it more precise.

The addiction architecture that K.G.M. correctly identified as the harm (the feeds, the autoplay, the dopamine loops) remains completely intact after age verification. No law mandating who can access a platform changes what the platform does to the people who access it. The verified child encounters the same engineered addiction as the unverified one. The only difference is the platform now has better data about exactly who they are optimizing against.

There is an additional consequence that receives almost no attention in mainstream coverage of these laws. When a parent completes a consent flow through Meta’s or YouTube’s own platform infrastructure, two identity profiles are now linked: the child’s and the parent’s. Platforms can now draw inferences about household income, purchasing behavior, family structure, and more. The parental consent mechanism, designed as a safety feature, functions simultaneously as a household data acquisition event. The parent, trying to protect their child, hands the platform a richer data relationship than it had before.

This data doesn’t just feed today’s algorithm. It trains tomorrow’s AI.

Artificial intelligence systems, including the recommendation engines, content moderation tools, and behavioral prediction models that platforms are rapidly deploying, are built on training data. The quality, specificity, and demographic confirmation of that data directly determines how precisely these systems can target, predict, and influence behavior.

Verified behavioral data on confirmed minors is among the most valuable training data that exists in this ecosystem. It is rare, clean, and demographically anchored in a way that unverified data is not. A platform with millions of age-verified minor users has something the AI development world wants badly: a confirmed dataset of how children at specific developmental stages respond to specific stimuli, over time, at scale.

When lawmakers mandate age verification in the name of child safety, they are, without intending to, mandating the creation of exactly this dataset.

And the platforms know it.

There is one more consequence worth naming directly. Compliance with age verification mandates gives platforms something invaluable in the litigation landscape that K.G.M. opened: a good faith defense. A platform that can demonstrate regulatory compliance has a significantly stronger legal position against future liability claims. The very verdict that advocates are celebrating as a breakthrough for child safety may be accelerating the adoption of policies that insulate platforms from the next one.

The child safety framing around age verification is not cynical in every case, many advocates genuinely believe these laws will protect children. But good intentions do not change the architecture of what these laws actually build. A policy that hands platforms verified identity data on millions of children, links parent and child profiles, creates valuable AI training datasets, and provides legal cover against future liability is not primarily a child protection policy. It is a data acquisition infrastructure with child safety branding.

Parents deserve to understand what they are being asked to consent to and what their consent actually produces.

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Julie Barrett is the founder of Conservative Ladies of America, a grassroots conservative advocacy organization dedicated to educating and equipping citizens to engage on the issues that matter most to their families, communities, and country. She can be found on X at @juliecbarrett

This is Part 1 of a series examining the data infrastructure being built in the name of child safety online.

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