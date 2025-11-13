Since Charlie Kirk’s horrific assassination at UVU on September 10th, one of the issues that has become front and center is the issue of “hate speech.” We’ve heard about it from the White House, the DOJ, and lawmakers across the country.

Since I started my work in policy almost 4 years ago, one of the biggest issues I’ve covered is that of “hate speech” and “hate crimes.” These are blatantly unconstitutional and will be abused to target those we disagree with over speech we don’t like. I have consistently held the position that it is against the First Amendment to implement laws governing the free speech of the American people. But instead of defending that freedom, state legislatures are now passing laws that quietly chip away at it.

Over the past two years, several states, including Florida, Texas, and now Wisconsin, have introduced or passed legislation that aims to combat antisemitism. On the surface, that sounds like a good thing. No one wants to see antisemitic violence or harassment. But when you read the fine print, a much more troubling pattern emerges: government is trying to legislate speech, thought, and even perception.

In May of 2024, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 187, which requires public colleges and K–12 schools to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism when enforcing discrimination or harassment policies. Texas passed a similar measure in May, SB 326, and Wisconsin recently introduced AB 446, nearly identical in its language. All three bills require agencies, schools, and local governments to “consider the IHRA definition of antisemitism, including its examples” when determining whether discrimination has occurred.

If that sounds vague, that’s because it is. The IHRA definition includes examples that blur the line between hateful conduct and political opinion, such as “drawing comparisons between contemporary Israeli policy and that of the Nazis,” or “claiming that the existence of the State of Israel is a racist endeavor.” These may be controversial or even offensive statements, but they are also constitutionally protected speech.

What These Laws Actually Do

Each state’s bill uses nearly identical language.

Texas SB 326 (2025) mandates that state agencies and universities use the IHRA definition when investigating discrimination complaints related to race, religion, or national origin.

Florida HB 187 (2024) goes a step further by embedding that definition directly into Florida’s hate-crime and education statutes.

Wisconsin AB 446 (2025) mirrors both laws, requiring every state agency, local government, and school district to apply the IHRA definition when evaluating “evidence of discriminatory intent.”

These laws don’t simply condemn antisemitism, they effectively empower bureaucrats to decide what counts as antisemitism, even when the “evidence” is merely speech, opinion, or political criticism.

Each bill contains a short clause assuring that it does not “infringe on First Amendment rights,” but that disclaimer rings hollow. Once the state formally adopts a definition that includes political or ideological expression, it becomes impossible to separate “bias” from belief. In other words, if your viewpoint falls outside the accepted narrative, you could be accused of harboring “discriminatory intent.”

Why This Matters Beyond the Jewish Community

This isn’t about whether one supports or criticizes Israel. It’s about whether Americans still have the right to express unpopular opinions without government interference. Once we allow the state to define what is hateful, we invite it to decide what is acceptable.

We’ve seen this trend before. Washington state passed a “bias incident” law that encourages residents to report offensive speech, even when no crime has been committed. As I wrote at the time:

“We cannot define crimes based on perception. This would be a constantly moving target and would differ for each individual. We cannot be making it a ‘crime’ to offend someone, which is essentially what this policy/hotline does.”

The same principle applies here. If “discrimination” is redefined to include perceived antisemitism based on subjective interpretation, then every citizen’s speech is subject to bureaucratic review. Once that precedent is set, it can, and will, be expanded to include other groups, ideologies, and beliefs.

Charlie Kirk Got It Right

Before his tragic passing, Charlie Kirk spoke out strongly against two federal bills, H.R. 6090 and H.R. 867, that mirrored the same troubling pattern we’re now seeing in state legislatures.

In one post, he wrote:

“In response to campus anti-Israel protests, the House is rushing to vote on a new bill, HR 6090… I abhor antisemitism, but this bill is flagrantly unconstitutional and an appalling attack on the First Amendment… It would make it illegal to compare Israeli policies to Nazi policies… or to describe Israel as racist. All of those behaviors might be stupid or repugnant, but they are indisputably protected by the First Amendment.”

In another, he warned:

“Tomorrow the House will vote on HR 867, a bill that will criminalize private boycotts of Israel… Bills like this only create more antisemitism, and play into growing narratives that Israel is running the U.S. government. In America you are allowed to hold differing views. You are allowed to disagree and protest.”

Charlie’s point was never to defend antisemitism; it was to defend the Constitution. He understood that once you give government the power to decide which opinions are too offensive to be spoken, that same power will eventually be turned against you.

The Broader Pattern

Florida, Texas, and Wisconsin are not isolated cases. In fact, since 10.7.23, 37 states have now adopted or endorsed the IHRA definition of antisemitism in some form, either through legislation, executive order or official proclamation. They reflect a growing trend where lawmakers, often with good intentions, adopt international or corporate frameworks that redefine “hate” in ways incompatible with the First Amendment.

The IHRA definition was created for European contexts, where “hate speech” laws already restrict public discourse. Importing that standard into American law ignores the foundational difference between the U.S. and Europe: we protect all speech, even the speech we despise.

Supporters argue that these laws are “symbolic” or “educational,” but history tells us that symbolic laws have real consequences. Once language becomes policy, policy becomes enforcement. And once enforcement touches speech, liberty begins to shrink.

Where This Leads

Imagine a student at a public university who criticizes Israeli government actions in Gaza. Under these new state laws, that comment could trigger a discrimination complaint, with administrators citing the IHRA definition to determine whether the speech reflects “antisemitic intent.” The student’s words could be investigated, documented, and punished, not because they targeted a Jewish individual, but because they challenged a political position.

The same applies to staff or faculty. A professor who shares a controversial article could find themselves accused of fostering a “hostile environment.” The chilling effect is immediate and intentional.

This is not how free societies function. We punish conduct, violence, vandalism, harassment, not opinions, beliefs, or political statements. The moment we reverse that order, we cease to be a free people.

A Final Word

As conservatives, we should be the loudest defenders of the First Amendment, even when the speech in question makes us uncomfortable. The answer to bad ideas is better ideas, not government-sanctioned censorship disguised as compassion.

Charlie Kirk understood that. So do millions of Americans who are watching this slow erosion of liberty take place under the banner of “fighting hate.” True tolerance means protecting the right to disagree, even vehemently ,without fear of being branded as criminal or discriminatory.

If lawmakers truly want to reduce antisemitism, they should focus on enforcing existing laws against threats and violence, strengthening education in history and civics, and restoring moral clarity, not passing speech codes dressed up as civil-rights protections.

Because once “hate” becomes a moving target, anyone can be in its sights.

I will be diving deeper into this subject today on the weekly CLA livestream. Join me live today at 3PM ET/12PM PT - and our leadership team in the chat!

~Julie Barrett, Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

Support Our Work

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) grassroots, political watchdog organization committed to educating, equipping, and empowering citizens to engage in our government processes and take meaningful action. We depend on the support of readers like you to continue shining a light on government overreach, defending constitutional freedoms, and giving citizens the tools to make a difference.

If you value our work and want to see it grow, please consider making a donation or becoming a paid subscriber today. Together, we can keep government accountable and protect the principles that make America free.

DONATE