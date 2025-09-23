It’s been less than two weeks since the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk, and already we’re witnessing a disturbing trend: Republicans are pushing policies that mirror the radical Left’s anti-free speech agenda. These moves should concern every freedom-loving American, no matter your political affiliation.

Today’s video dives into the shocking details of new Republican-led policies—some proposed, some already in motion—that threaten the very free speech protections Charlie Kirk championed. From a Florida “snitch line” to a Louisiana congressman’s aggressive demands to censor social media, these policies are eerily similar to the Left’s tactics to silence dissent. Turnabout may feel like fair play, but it’s a dangerous game that puts our constitutional rights at risk.

Here are the key issues covered in the video:

Representative Clay Higgins’ Censorship Crusade

On September 11th, Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins posted on X, vowing to use his congressional authority to demand Big Tech platforms ban users who “belittled” Charlie Kirk’s assassination. He followed up with a letter to social media CEOs, threatening to blacklist businesses and revoke licenses of those who don’t comply. While I share his outrage at hateful posts, government-led censorship is a direct assault on the First Amendment. California’s Senate Bill 771: A Leftist Blueprint

Coincidentally, on the same day as Higgins’ post, the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 771, holding social media platforms liable for content deemed to promote “violence, intimidation, or coercion” based on protected characteristics. With penalties up to $1 million, this bill extends California’s civil rights laws into the digital space. It’s framed as fighting hate crimes, but it’s a slippery slope to regulating speech based on political ideology—sound familiar? Florida’s “Combat Violent Extremism Portal”

Yesterday Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier just launched a new portal for reporting “acts or threats of political violence.” While it’s positioned as a response to Kirk’s assassination, it’s essentially a “snitch line” that encourages citizens to report social media content they find offensive. This mirrors a Washington State hate crimes hotline and a “Domestic Violent Extremism” task force Conservative Ladies opposed for being blatantly unconstitutional. When did conservatives start cheering for citizen surveillance?

I get it. After years of conservatives being silenced, deplatformed, and even fired for their views, it’s tempting to cheer when Republicans “fight back” with similar tactics. But this isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal of our principles. The Constitution protects ALL speech, not just the kind we agree with. If we let Republicans weaponize these policies today, Democrats will turn them against us tomorrow. The First Amendment isn’t a partisan tool; it’s the bedrock of our freedom.

We’re on a dangerous path, and it’s up to us to stop it. Charlie Kirk dedicated his life to defending conservative values and the Constitution. He stood for free speech, even when it was inconvenient. The rush to censor in his name is not only a disservice to his legacy—it’s a step toward dismantling the very freedoms he fought for.

