In Part 1, we covered what Washington’s SB 5925 does and why it’s poised to become a national template for attorney general overreach. But the most dangerous part of the bill is what happens after an investigation begins and how the process itself becomes the punishment.

Let’s dig into the part lawmakers hope you never notice.

The Secret Investigation Problem

SB 5925 allows the Attorney General to request court‑approved gag orders that make it a criminal misdemeanor to disclose the existence of an investigation.

Imagine your church receives a civil investigative demand requiring:

Donor lists

Internal communications

Governance documents

If the AG requests a gag order and a court approves it, you cannot:

Tell your board

Warn donors

Raise funds for legal defense

Alert similar organizations

Speak to the press

You face criminal charges if you tell anyone.

This is how investigations become punishment, even when no charges are ever filed.

Process as Punishment

Responding to civil investigative demands typically costs $50,000 to $150,000+, even when the target has done nothing wrong.

Costs include:

Attorney review of documents

Document collection and redaction

Written interrogatory responses

Deposition preparation

The Attorney General has unlimited taxpayer funding.

Your organization pays out of pocket.

SB 5925 includes no cost‑recovery mechanism. Even complete vindication leaves you financially devastated.

For small nonprofits, churches, and family businesses, this is existential. Many will comply rather than fight. Others will self‑censor or shut down entirely.

And that chilling effect is the point.

A Bipartisan Threat

While current concerns focus on progressive AGs targeting conservative organizations, the danger is bipartisan.

Would you want an AG you strongly disagree with to have these powers?

Powers granted to officials you trust will inevitably be inherited by officials you don’t. This is why constitutional constraints exist; to protect everyone, regardless of who holds office.

SB 5925 abandons those constraints.

What Proper Legislation Would Look Like

If AGs truly need enhanced investigative authority, responsible legislation will include:

Clear, objective standards

Prior judicial review

Scope limitations

Safeguards against political misuse

Cost‑recovery mechanisms

Transparency requirements

Sunset provisions

Legislative oversight

SB 5925 includes none of these protections.

The Bigger Picture

SB 5925 is part of a broader strategy:

Expanding AG investigative powers

Regulating online speech

Advancing “hate speech” enforcement

Building climate litigation infrastructure

Targeting gun manufacturers

Restricting crisis pregnancy centers

The goal: build state‑level power deployable against political opponents, then export successful models nationwide.

Stopping this requires early detection, rapid mobilization, and consistent engagement.

The Choice Ahead

We face a fork in the road.

One path accepts unchecked AG authority in the name of “protection.”

The other insists on constitutional limits, judicial oversight, and safeguards against political misuse.

The first path is easier.

The second path is necessary.

Washington’s SB 5925 is the opening move in a national strategy. Whether it succeeds depends on whether we respond — not just here, but in every state where similar bills will appear.

The executive session is February 3rd at 8 AM Pacific. Even though the Senate Law & Justice will likely pass this bill out of committee and ultimately, to a floor vote, it’s critical that citizens speak up and let these elected lawmakers know that this is NOT what the people want. Click the button below to email your legislators about SB 5925.

TAKE ACTION - OPPOSE SB 5925

*By Jeannie Magdua, AI Policy & Technology Strategist, Conservative Ladies of America

