On April 3, 2025, Idaho Governor Brad Little signed HB 96 into law. And on March 27th Utah HB 77 became law without Governor Cox’s signature. Both bills ban political flags on government buildings, limiting displays to official symbols. Here’s what you need to know:

Idaho HB 96: Simple and Immediate

Bans all flags on state and local government property (except schools) unless they’re the U.S. flag, Idaho flag, other U.S. state flags, military flags, POW/MIA flag, or Indian tribe flags.

Enforcement : No fines; the Division of Veterans Services sets protocol rules.

Effective immediately

No political flags at courthouses, but schools can decide for themselves.

Utah HB 77: Broader and Enforced

Bans unapproved flags on all government property, including schools. Allows 13 types, like U.S., Utah, military, school, and Olympic flags—no alterations permitted.

State auditor investigates violations; $500/day fines for non-school violators; school staff protected by the state.

Effective May 7, 2025.

Uniform rules everywhere, no political or modified flags.

Key Differences

Idaho excludes schools; Utah doesn’t.

Utah allows more flags (13 vs. 6).

Utah has fines; Idaho doesn’t.

The passage of these laws should reassure citizens who seek government buildings free from political agendas or favoritism, ensuring they remain spaces where everyone is treated with dignity, respect, and equality under the law.

Which state(s) will be next to ban political flags?

