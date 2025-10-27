Conservative Ladies of America

Conservative Ladies of America

It seems to me that not only did the Doctor fail these women, but so did the healthcare system!

My suspicions are that the entity who actually owns the healthcare system, usually a big conglomerate of big businesses, had a person/s who either choose to ignore the law or supported the law of transferring the patients in need to out of state hospitals who would perform abortions. Thus, being pro-abortion.

I have another question.

Who paid for the out of state transport via helicopters? I know that those "rides" are quite expensive in true emergencies!!

I am anti-abortion except in the case of the mother's potential loss of life.

