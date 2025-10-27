Last week, Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador filed a motion for summary judgment that deserves national attention, not just for what it defends, but for what it exposes.

At the heart of the case is Dr. Stacy Seyb, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at St. Luke’s Health System, who sued the state claiming Idaho’s abortion laws are unconstitutional and prevent doctors from providing emergency care. But under oath, Dr. Seyb admitted something astonishing: he never read the law. He never reviewed the Idaho Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling clarifying it. He never received training from his employer. And yet, he airlifted pregnant women out of state, claiming Idaho law tied his hands.

What the Law Actually Says

Idaho’s Defense of Life Act allows physicians to perform abortions when, in their good faith medical judgment, an abortion is necessary to prevent the death of the mother. No requirement for certainty. No demand for imminence. Just clinical judgment.

The Idaho Supreme Court affirmed this in Planned Parenthood v. State (2023), stating clearly that doctors are not required to wait until death is imminent. They are empowered to act based on their professional judgment.

Yet Dr. Seyb testified: “I wish someone would answer that for me.”

Someone did. A year before he transferred patients out of state.

Misunderstanding vs. Malpractice

Attorney General Labrador put it plainly: “His patients suffered from his lack of understanding, not because of our laws.” That’s a moral indictment of institutional failure. St. Luke’s, one of Idaho’s largest health systems, failed to train its physicians on the law. And Dr. Seyb failed to seek clarity before making life-altering decisions.

This isn’t a case about restrictive laws. It’s a case about professional negligence and media distortion.

Reclaiming the Narrative

For years, Idaho has been vilified in national headlines, accused of abandoning women in crisis. But the facts now show that the real abandonment came from within the medical system itself. The Defense of Life Act was never the barrier. Miscommunication (intentional or not) and ideological posturing were.

This motion is a call to restore truth, accountability, and compassion to the conversation around life and law.

What Citizens Must Do

Educate : Share the actual language of Idaho’s law. Help families and physicians understand what it permits. Be willing to engage in difficult conversations, armed with facts and grace. This is how we change hearts and minds.

Expose : Challenge institutions that fail to train their staff on life-and-death statutes.

Empower: Remind parents and advocates that laws like Idaho’s are designed to protect, not punish, those in crisis.

Idaho chose life. And now, it’s choosing clarity. Let’s make sure the rest of the country hears the truth. It’s up to us to do our part to advance the truth and change the narrative…and most importantly, protect life!

